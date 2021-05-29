Money raid in London: Police seize $ 7 million





Authorities said on June 5, Ruslan Shamsutdinov was seen coming out of an address in Fulham, south-west London, and was “visibly struggling” to carry heavy bags, which he placed in a car parked nearby.

Police officers stopped him and found a “considerable amount of money” in the bags, according to a police statement.

A search of the apartment revealed a money and cash laundering scheme worth more than $ 5 million, police said.

About 39,000 euros ($ 47,000) and more than 8,000 ($ 11,346) were also found at Shamsutdinov’s home address, police said.

“As part of a lengthy operation against gun crime and the large-scale supply of Class A drugs across London, over milion 5 million in criminal money was seized from an address in Fulham. This is the largest seizure ever. single money from the Met and I believe one of the largest ever nationally, “said in a statement Chief Detective Inspector Jason Prins, from Specialized Crime Command. “Organized crime is motivated by money and is one of the biggest causes of violence in our streets. Tackling this violence is our top priority. This confiscation, and the sentencing of these men for money laundering, will have a huge impact. in the ability of a number of crime groups to continue with their activities, “he added. The discovery came after a protracted operation focused on firearms offenses and large-scale drug supplies across London, police said. Three men – Ruslan Shamsutdinov, Sergey Auzins and Serwan Ahmadi – were convicted Friday in Harrow Crown Court after pleading guilty last year to conspiracy to conceal / disguise / convert / transfer / remove criminal property. Shamsutdinov, 36, received three years and nine months in prison, Auzins, 46, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, and Ahmadi, 35, to one year and eight months in prison, was suspended for two years and ordered to serve 150 hours. unpaid work. Auzins was identified as a large-scale money launderer during the investigation, police said.

