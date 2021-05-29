Exiled Russian diplomats flee Prague over deadly blasts blamed on spies, Europe News & Top Stories





PRAGUE (AFP) – The first plane carrying Russian diplomats ordered to leave during a diplomatic skirmish last month took off from Prague airport on Saturday (May 29th), an Agence France-Presse photographer said. The special flight will be followed by another Monday, the deadline for 63 employees of the Russian embassy to leave the Czech Republic. Prague and Moscow decided to seize the number of diplomats at their respective embassies at 32 in April, following a rift over the role of Russian intelligence services in two deadly bombings on Czech soil. Czech intelligence suspects two Russian spies orchestrated bombings at a Czech military depot that killed two people in 2014. The announcement prompted Prague to expel 18 Russian diplomats suspected of spying, while Moscow expelled 20 employees of the Czech embassy in retaliation, sending bilateral relations to their lowest level in decades. The suspected agents of the Russian military secret service GRU are the same ones who allegedly poisoned former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England in 2018. The media said the blasts were supposed to have taken place outside the depot to destroy weapons owned by a Bulgarian trader and possibly headed for Ukraine. Russia sparked tensions with the West in 2014 by annexing the Crimean peninsula belonging to Ukraine and backing rebels in a conflict with Ukrainian forces in the east of the country. In mid-May, Moscow designated the Czech Republic, along with the United States, as an “unfriendly state” that has “committed unfriendly actions” against Russia.

Members of the Russian Embassy arrive with property from the embassy at Vaclav Havel Airport on May 29, 2021 in Prague. PHOTO: AFP







