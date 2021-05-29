Thousands of hospitalized patients were allowed to return to their care homes without a Covid test despite a direct plea to the government from leading care providers not to allow the practice, spotter has been told.

As the crisis began to unfold in early March 2020, providers held an urgent meeting with the health officials department in which they urged the government not to force them to admit untested residents. However, weeks later, official advice remained that the tests were not mandatory and thousands of residents are thought to have returned to their homes without a negative Covid result.

The revelation will pile up further pressures on health secretary Matt Hancock, who has admitted several residents of care returning from the hospital without a trial. This comes after Dominic Cummings, the former top adviser to the prime minister, last week accused Hancock of cheating the prime minister on politics, during his unprecedented evidence in parliament.

About 25,000 people were released into care homes between March 17 and April 15 and there is widespread belief among social care workers and executives that this allowed the virus to enter the home.

Once inside a care home, the coronavirus often spreads to other residents, with devastating consequences. During the first wave, at least 20,000 residents of care homes died about a third of the deaths when Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Speaking of spotter, Sam Monaghan, CEO of MHA, UK’s largest charitable care provider, said: On March 12, there was a meeting of a large number of care home providers with the department to talk about with the pressure that the NHS might be involved and whether we could facilitate and support the NHS by taking patients we could care for. We were very, very clear from the beginning, even before we knew Covid’s worst destructions, that we couldn’t get people if they weren’t tested.

On April 2, the rules for leaving care homes in hospitals clarified that negative tests were not necessary before leaving. At that time, a considerable number of people had already caught Covid and we had started to have concerns about asymptomatic presentation, however the hospital discharge rules issued in care homes were that we could not wait to do a test.

He added: No one was talking to us. Some of our managers have described it as feeling abandoned by everyone around them. If I could, I would ask Mr. Hancock, what he really meant, or thought he meant, with a protective ring [around social care]? It’s a phrase, but it meant nothing.

In response, the Department of Health and Social Welfare referred to a press conference from Hancock last week when he said: When it comes to testing people who left the hospital and went to care homes, we pledged to build testing capacity for allowed to happen. Of course then it takes time to build testing capacity. There will be a time when we get back to all of this in detail, but my recollection of events is that I am committed to giving testing to people going from hospital to care homes when we can do it. I then left and built the testing capacity for all sorts of reasons, including this.

spotter was told of the great pressure that some homes were subjected to to take back residents, including being told that a transfer had been sanctioned by a senior manager when no agreement had been reached.

In May last year, the owners of a nursing home in the Midlands told spotter that they had felt completely abandoned by their local health service. The first thing we saw was that the district nursing teams were retreating they wanted us to get gear and injections. Then the general practitioners stopped coming and when we got the messages it was just for care at the end of life. Other social care officials spoke privately last week about a handful of situations last year when medical assistants had refused to go inside a care home to treat residents.

Instead of using partial data to rewrite history and avoid responsibility for tragedy in our care homes, ministers need to be fair to the people Liz Kendall, Labor

There are also concerns that misleading figures are emerging regarding the potential number of deaths resulting from the return from hospital of unproven residents. Last week, after Cummings told MPs the protective ring around care homes was a lie, Public Health England (PHE) released a written report last October claiming only 1.6% of outbreaks in care homes 806 cases between January and October last year had come from hospitalized patients who had been discharged from the hospital.

Vic Rayner, chief executive of the National Care Forum, said the conclusions of the PHE report seemed very unlikely. She said the report considered only those who were positively tested and barely acknowledged that the vast majority of the 25,000 people discharged from the hospital in March 2020 were not tested at all for Covid. The report was written last October but released just a day after Cummings gave evidence made no attempt to calculate how many of the unproven patients may have spread Covid to care homes.

Liz Kendall, shadow minister of social care, said: Instead of using partial data to try to rewrite history and avoid responsibility for the tragedy in our care homes, ministers should be fair to people about it that has happened, take lessons from what went wrong and put in place long-term social care reforms, for which families desperately need to make sure these horrible mistakes never happen again.

Geoffrey Cox, managing director of Southern Health Home, told the BBC today program yesterday that some of what Cummings said really seemed true.

Professor Jackie Cassell, vice dean of Brighton and Sussex Medical School and a member of the Covid social care working group, said the 1.6% figure was completely plausible. What is really shocking about the home care environment is that you get very few individual cases and some of them were really people who had come home from the hospital, she said. But you have explosions because it is such a dangerous environment in terms of ways of contact and weakness.