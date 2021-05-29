A neighborhood in Guangzhou is blocked amid a new explosion





Officials in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou ordered a neighborhood to close over the weekend, closing schools and banning eating at restaurants as they try to contain a bunch of coronavirus cases that appeared to have spread from a restaurant with very little fading. Investigators have so far traced the outbreak of cases in the city, the capital of Guangdong Province, to a 75-year-old woman who started experiencing fever and other symptoms more than 10 days ago and was is confirmed to be infected with the virus. She had dined at a dimly lit restaurant in the Liwan neighborhood, where she lives, and medical tracking revealed two other people at the restaurant who were infected and appear to have spread the virus to a dozen others. Reported Daily Youth China. On Saturday, the Guangzhou Health Commission ordered residents on five streets in Liwan District to do the most stay at home. Families can send a member every day to buy necessities, and students will study remotely, with a few exceptions when boarding school is possible. The coronavirus spread to central China in 2019, sparking a pandemic, but the country has since avoided major new waves of the virus by applying strict controls. Officials in Guangzhou said the recent blast was a disturbing development. The city has more than 15 million inhabitants and is a major business and manufacturing hub near Hong Kong.

The main difference between this and previous outbreaks has been the speed of transmission, said Zhang Zhoubin, a deputy director of the Guangzhou Center for Disease Control, in a recent interview. press conference. He noted that the virus can be spread through brief contact while eating a meal. Authorities have given no indication that a wider closure is coming, but are competing to test residents across the hotspot neighborhood and trying to identify possible links to other recent cases in the districts and cities near Guangzhou. Since the 75-year-old woman was diagnosed with the virus, health officials have confirmed at least 26 other cases in and near Guangzhou, including asymptomatic cases found through mass testing of residents.

