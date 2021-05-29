The age of killer robots may have already begun





A drone that can select and include targets on its own soldiers attacked during a civil conflict in Libya. Why it matters: If confirmed, it is likely to represent the first known case of an autonomous machine-based machine learning weapon used to kill, potentially heralding a dangerous new era in war. News direction: According to a last report by the UN Panel of Experts on Libya, a Turkish-made STM Kargu-2 drone may have “shot and … engaged” soldiers withdrawing fighting Libyan General Khalifa Haftar last year. It is not clear if any soldiers were killed in the attack, although UN experts who call the drone a “deadly autonomous weapons system” mean they were possible.

Such an event, write Zachary Kallenborn a research associate with the Weapons and Unconventional Technology Division of the National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism would represent “a new chapter in autonomous weapons, one in which they are used to fight and kill human beings based on intelligence “. How it works: Cargo is an unstable drone that uses computer vision to select and engage targets without a connection between the drone and its operator, giving it “a real fire”, forget and find “skills”, the UN report notes. Between lines: Recent conflicts such as those between Armenia and Azerbaijan and Israel and Hamas in Gaza have displayed a wide use of drones of all kinds. The deployment of truly autonomous drones could represent a military revolution compared to the introduction of weapons or aircraft, and unlike nuclear weapons, they are likely to be easily achieved by almost any military force. What they are saying: “If new technology makes prevention impossible, it could doom us to a future where everyone is always in violation,” said economist Noah Smith. writes in a terrific post on the future of war. After all: Humanitarian organizations AND many AI experts have called for a global ban on autonomous lethal weapons, but a number of countries, including the US, have stood in the way.

