Mitigation of COVID-19 patient workload at Telangana government hospitals





Early signs of reduced COVID-19 patient load in Telangana government hospitals are on the horizon. The main government hospitals in Hyderabad where COVID patients are treated have started reporting the availability of hundreds of oxygen beds from the last two to three days. Until then, people had to wait for several hours to get an oxygen bed. Images of patients waiting extraordinarily in ambulances at government hospitals are still fresh in the minds of families, volunteers, doctors and hospital administrators. However, the corporate hospitals in the city are still full. Doctors at government hospitals said patients in need of oxygen beds did not have to wait as they did in recent weeks. The rush for beds in government hospitals began about 40 days ago, and soon the number of beds was full. The situation remains more or less the same for ICU beds in most hospitals, with the exception of some facilities where availability is slowly opening up. On Saturday evening, about 120 oxygen beds were available at King Koti County Hospital, but the ICU beds were completely occupied. Gandhi Hospital authorities said some of their oxygen beds and ICU beds had been available for the past two or three days. However, according to the website of the Department of Health (health.telangana.gov.in) which shows the availability of beds in public and private hospitals, the ICU beds were completely occupied at Gandhi Hospital and General Hospital and Chest in Erragadda as well. In the case of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), 500 oxygen beds and 16 ICU beds were available Saturday morning. Gandhi Hospital Supervisor M. Raja Rao said about 10 to 15 ICU beds and about 50 oxygen beds were available. We used to struggle and try hard to accommodate more patients. Now, patients are able to receive oxygen and ICU beds, said Dr Raja Rao. Closing phase of the blockage Professor at the School of Medical Sciences at the University of Hyderabad, BR Shamanna said if there are plans to remove the blockage, it should be in a gradual manner such as increasing relaxation time. If the spread of the infection increases again, more people without vaccination may develop severity. This will again increase the load on the ICU and oxygen beds, he said. Mr Shamanna also said coronavirus restriction measures for urban areas could not be followed in poor and rural areas as population density varies. The slums are densely populated. So people with COVID should be admitted immediately to solitary confinement centers or COVID Care Centers depending on the severity, he added.

