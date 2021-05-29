The industry complains about the inadequacy of GST compliance relaxations





GST compliance relaxations announced Friday to help businesses cope with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic need to be improved to provide significant relief for firms hit by severe ongoing disruption, industry representatives claim. Following the GST Council meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an amnesty scheme for overdue tariffs for small businesses awaiting return from July 2017 to April 2021 and lower interest rates on tax arrears for the months of March by May this year, among other measures. About 89% of GST taxpayers make up small taxpayers, so taxpayers can now file their pending returns and benefit from the benefits of the reduced late amnesty scheme, she said. the tariffs eaten have also been rationalized, so as not to be too high or too low for some, she added. Industry body FICCI said the amnesty scheme to reduce the late fee would provide relief for small taxpayers, but would also recommend a waiver of late fees and interest rates as well. While the announced relaxations are a welcome relief for businesses overloaded with pandemics, the general expectation was a complete waiver of late fees, especially for the months when the pandemic had stopped doing business since early 2020, Sandeep Jhunjhunwala said. , Partner, Nangia Andersen LLP. Deloitte Indias CEO MS Mani said that while the amnesty scheme would significantly benefit small businesses, it needed to extend the same to other businesses which had not met their obligations due to the pandemic. Industries hit hard because of COVID such as hospitality and travel also require some relaxation to be able to support themselves, said Shweta Walecha, director at Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys. The council has not discussed such issues. Mr. Jhunjhunwala also said that a waiver of interest payment was only available for the first 15 days for March and April 2021 and no such exemption was available for May for businesses with an annual turnover of more than 5 crore.

