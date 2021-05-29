Vietnam says it has discovered a new variant of the coronavirus





Vietnam has unveiled a new variant of the coronavirus that the country’s health minister said was a mix of variants first discovered in India and Britain and was also more contagious, according to news reports. Nguyen Thanh Long, the health minister, said at a government meeting that the new variant combined the variant discovered in India with mutations from the one originally discovered in Kent, England. The concentration of the virus in the throat fluid increases rapidly and spreads very strongly in the surrounding environment, Mr Long said at the meeting, a recording of which was taken from Reuters. He called the variant very dangerous, Reuters reported. It was not immediately clear how fully the new variant is understood. Mr Long mentioned laboratory cultures in discussing its transmissibility, but they may not necessarily reflect how the virus behaves in real-world situations. It was also not clear whether its prevalence is known or whether it could circumvent the protections provided by vaccines or the natural immunity acquired through previous infection by another version of the virus. Viruses are constantly mutating, but most mutations diminish.

The variant discovered in India, known as B.1.617, is believed to be more transmissible, the World Health Organization said this month, citing a study that had not yet been reviewed by colleagues and it may have been more resistant to antibodies from vaccines. or infections, according to the organization. This variant has spread to Britain and now accounts for most of the new cases discovered there. Vietnam, a nation of about 97 million people, has been praised for its powerful approach to containing the virus. registered only 6,856 cases and 47 deaths since the onset of the pandemic. But it has faced an increase in cases in recent weeks, with more than half of the total country cases reported this month. Only 1 percent of the population has been vaccinated, according to a New York Times database. At least 85 people have tested positive as part of a group at a Protestant church in Ho Chi Minh City, the health ministry said. Worshipers sang and sang while standing close together without wearing proper masks or taking other precautions, according to the Associated Press.

Vietnam then ordered a ban on all religious events across the country, and major cities banned large gatherings and closed non-core businesses including restaurants, bars, clubs and spas.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos