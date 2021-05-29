The LoC ceasefire led to a sense of peace: Army Chief | Latest India News





Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has said the resumption of the February ceasefire between the Indian and Pakistani armies along the LoC line of control in Jammu and Kashmir is holding, has led to a significant drop in terrorist infiltration from Pakistan and has contributed to the overall sense of peace and well-being in border areas. This is the first step on the long road to normalizing ties between the two countries. We would like the ceasefire to continue. It has undoubtedly led to an improvement in the security situation and has benefited civilians living in the areas ahead, Naravane said. In a sudden development, the Indian and Pakistani armies announced on February 25 that they had begun observing a ceasefire along the LOC by midnight on February 24. India and Pakistan had agreed on a ceasefire over the LoC in November 2003, but it was often violated. The army chief said ceasefire violations by the neighboring army were aimed at providing cover for infiltrators. No ceasefire violations by the Pakistani military showed that infiltration efforts were not being supported, Naravane said. Counterterrorism operations will continue. We have no reason to believe that the terror infrastructure along the LoC has been dismantled by the Pakistani military, Naravane said. Read also: Pakistan fails to prove India’s alleged role in China consulate attack 2018 Pakistan used the highest ceasefire violations ever in the 12 months leading up to the joint ceasefire announcement in February. According to government data obtained by HT, the Pakistani military violated the ceasefire at least a dozen times on average every day between February 2020 and February 2021. Peace along the LoC is mutually beneficial, Naravane said. The population living on both sides suffers from violence throughout the GoK. I am sure the Pakistani army is also concerned about the population and I hope the ceasefire will be maintained, the army chief said. After February 24, there was a single case of cross-border shooting along the international border in the Jammu sector between the Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers. Of the 30 terrorists killed by security forces in Kashmir over the past three months, only one was a foreigner, officials familiar with the developments said. It is an indication that infiltration by Pakistani terrorists has dropped significantly. We will have to wait and see how things turn out as three months is a short window to confirm a pattern, said one of the officials. The escalation in ceasefire violations coincided with the first anniversary of the Centers movement in August 2019 to remove its semi-autonomous Jammu and Kashmir status to which Islamabad reacted harshly.

