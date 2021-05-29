The kidnappers release 14 Nigerian students in the northwestern state of Kaduna





People gather to protest the killings in southern Kaduna and insecurity in Nigeria, at the US Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria, August 15, 2020. REUTERS / Afolabi Sotunde

The kidnappers have released the remaining 14 students who were being held captive after being abducted last month by a northern Nigerian university, a senior teaching staff member said on Saturday. Armed groups have repeatedly attacked schools and universities in northwestern Nigeria in recent months, abducting more than 700 students for ransom since December. The inability of security forces to crack down on kidnapping gangs has sparked protests against the government’s perceived inaction. Gunmen had attacked Greenfield University in the northwestern state of Kaduna on April 20. The kidnappers killed one person during the raid and, in the days following the attack, executed five of those taken. Read more . “Fourteen of the abducted university students have been released,” Simeon Nwakacha, vice-chancellor of Greenfield University, told the telephone on Saturday. He said 14 were the remaining students being held. Kaduna State Security Commissioner Samuel Aruwan said in a statement 14 people taken from the university had been released and were found near a road connecting Kaduna and the capital Abuja on Saturday around 2pm (1300 GMT). It was not immediately clear whether the hostages were released in exchange for a ransom payment. Kidnapping has become commonplace in recent years in many parts of Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari urged state governments in February to review their policy of “rewarding bandits with money and vehicles.” Read more Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

