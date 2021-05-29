As a Facebook video recorded by a player who died helped uncover flaws in Thailand’s fight against COVID-19

The brother of a well-known video player who died of COVID-19 in Thailand has sued the country’s Prime Minister after claiming that his brother or sister’s inability to be tested in time led to his death.

Main points: An e-sports player said he had COVID-19 symptoms in a Facebook post in early April

An e-sports player said he had COVID-19 symptoms in a Facebook post in early April He later died at the hospital after complaining that he tried to cross the Thai government hotlines COVID-19

He later died at the hospital after complaining that he tried to cross the Thai government hotlines COVID-19 Thailand’s COVID-19 cases began to be dropped in mid-April after the variantUK appeared in the Bangkok nightclub district

Kunlasub Watthanaphol, known by his nickname ‘Up’, died on April 23 while the third wave of the Southeast Asian nation coronavirus was taking power.

His older brother, Kunlachet Watthanaphol, hasfiled a lawsuit in the Administrative Court of Thailand, appointing Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the Covid-19 Situation Management Center and others, for failing to comply with Ups’ requests for assistance quickly enough.

The e-sports competitor wrote a Facebook post on April 17 saying he was quarantined at home because he felt ill with COVID-19 symptoms after coming in contact with someone who had tested positive.

The 34-year-old diabetic said he tried to call the COVID-19 government hotline to book a test, but all the numbers were busy or could not provide immediate help.

Up added that the hospitals he called said they had already consumed their test quotas or could not help him until he did a test.

Read our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

Up ‘could not get to the hospitals or they would not accept him

On April 20, as Up’s symptoms worsened, he put his phone in selfie mode and recorded an exciting video, live on Facebook, describing his condition.

Kunlasub Watthanaphol said in a live broadcast on Facebook on April 20 that he had symptoms of COVID-19. ( Supplied

“Either I can’t get to the hospitals or they won’t accept me. The emergency line doesn’t help me,” Up said in the video live.

“I have no hope but I am wondering if anyone can help. My friends, any of you, please help me.”

Up then described his symptoms and how he felt.

“I have a cough and a sore throat and fever,” he said.

“From being a strong man, now it seems to me like I’m dying.”

Even if he could book for a trial, Up had no transport to go to a test site and no health insurance to cover the trouble cost of a common ambulance for many of the low-income winners in Thailand.

He also felt too weak to try to go to a test site.

Answers to coronavirus questions Spreading the latest news and research to understand how the world is living through an epidemic, this is ABC’s Coronacast podcast. Read more

“Do you know what shocked me? A state officer told me, ‘take public transport to do the test,'” Up said in the video live.

“Heck, I’m trying to keep the virus from spreading and you told me to spread it. I’m shocked.”

After the video was viewed and widely shared on social media, a hospital in Bangkok accepted Up and a friend took him there in the back of a truck.

The infection had spread to the video player’s lungs and he died two days later.

Thailand’s success COVID-19 was ruined by the third wave

Thailand was the aconavirus success story for most of last year, recording just under 7,000 cases and only 60 deaths as 2020 closed.

There was a Christmas outbreak linked to a seafood market in southwest Bangkok, which resulted in 29,000 more cases and 34 deaths in the new year.

In February, life in Thailand was returning to normal, but things began to change in April after the highly contagious UK variant appeared in the infamous Bangkok nightclub district.

Infections quickly spread across the country later that month during the country’s Songkran Festival as people returned to their family homes to celebrate Thai New Year.

Traditional watering was banned for the second year in a row, but large family gatherings were still allowed.

As of April 1, the country has reported more than 120,000 cases of COVID-19 and almost 900 deaths.

Bangkok authorities have already ordered the closure of more than 30 types of businesses and services including cinemas, parks, zoos, bars, swimming pools and massage parlors. ( AP: Sakchai Lalit

Health authorities say there are currently about 46,000 people with coronavirus, including 400 in the ventilator.

In the weeks following the April outbreak, Thai media reported that many people, especially those in Bangkok, complained of difficulties in arranging COVID-19 tests as the health system began to overload.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha ordered the coronavirus hotlines to increase their capacity after allegedly asking a member of his staff to call one to see what would happen.

“I do not find fault with anyone but no one took the calls. What happened? Go fix it,” Mr Prayuth said at the time.

The government also increased the capacity of the hospital bed by using hotel quarantine rooms known as “inns” and building field hospitals for asymptomatic patients or those with less severe symptoms.

There have been concerns about bed absences as the number of cases increases because any person who tests positive should be admitted to a medical institution even if it is asymptomatic.

The government has consistently sought to reassure the public that there are more than enough beds.

Stay up to date on the coronavirus outbreak

The brother turns his attention to helping others

As for Kunlachet, that hopeshislawsuit which is asking for 4.53 million baht ($ 186,000) will lead to improved official communications during the pandemic.

He said he does not want to impose blame or criticism but is seeking compensation for his mother because Up gave her a portion of his monthly earnings and would have continued to do so.

“I understand there were many cases for the government to deal with and it was a sudden outburst, but they needed to give clear details of what people had to do,” Kunlachet told ABC.

“When [Up]they called for help they could not help, they made people wait and the explosion happened during that wait.

“That was the mistake that made us sue the government.”

ABC has asked the Thai government for comment on the lawsuit.

At the same time as taking legal action, Kunlachet is determined to prevent other families from experiencing the same pain.

He has helped set up a transfer called ‘Zendai’ in the Thai capital, with vehicles thoroughly cleaned and drivers dressed from head to toe in protective gear.

A ship service called ‘Zendai’ has been set up in the Thai capital to help transport COVID-19 patients to hospital. ( Facebook: Zendai

“The main mission is to send a vehicle to pick up people infected with COVID-19 so that they do not need to take a taxi to avoid spreading the virus and get them to the hospital on time,” Kunlachet said. .

In the first month of Zendai, 30 of his volunteers have already helped more than 1,000 people.

“Losing my brother is a big loss for me so I think about other people in society,” Kunlachet said.

“If you have symptoms of COVID, or suspect you have COVID, or have had close contact with high-risk people who can call us, we are ready to go and help you.”

Zendai volunteers also fed people dogs and cats while in the hospital.

Restrictions in place in Bangkok as infections remain high

Thailand’s daily issue numbers are hovering around 2,000 for weeks, with the largest herds in crowded communities such as prisons, slums and construction camps.

Authorities have imposed heavy restrictions on the wider community, with Bangkok residents in so-called dark red areas living by some of the strictest rules.

Schools, entertainment venues, bars, cinemas, gyms, swimming pools and parks are closed while people are encouraged to work from home.

The Thai Tales Zendai volunteer group helps transport people to be tested for COVID-19 or taken to hospital. ( Facebook: Zendai

Shopping malls and restaurants are open with reduced hours, but restaurants are only allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity and alcohol service is prohibited.

Masks are mandatory in all countries inside and outside.

After a slow start, vaccinations are being developed for healthcare workers, vulnerable groups and people working in Thailand’s aviation and tourism industries.

About 2 million people have taken their first dose and 1 million have taken both doses.

The widespread distribution of vaccines will begin on June 7, but there is growing confusion as to how different groups in the community can register to hit them.

The government is still getting the right amount of doses for Thailand’s 66 million people, but says it hopes to vaccinate 70 percent of the population by the end of the year.