Two years after the Majors’ death at J&K, the woman was commissioned as a Lieutenant





Two years after her husband, Major Vibhuti Shankar Dhoundiyal, was killed in the line of duty while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Nitika Kaul was commanded Saturday in the Army Ordnance Troops as an officer at the Officer Training Academy, Chennai . Nitika and Vibhuti had been married for barely ten months when he died in a meeting with terrorists in Pulwama in February, 2019. Major Vibhuti was posthumously decorated with Shaurya Chakra for his act of courage in this meeting. Commissioned in the Electronics and Mechanical Engineering Troops, he was serving with 55 Rashtriya rifles at the time of the meeting. On Saturday, Nitika Kaul was among 198 OTA cadets enlisted in the Army. The Commander-in-Chief of the Officer General, Northern Command, Lieutenant General YK Joshi, raised Lt. Col. Nitika by placing the rank symbols on her shoulders in the parade. At the time of her husbands’s death, Nitika had worked with a multinational corporation in New Delhi. About six months after the death of her husband, she decided to choose to join the Chennai Officer Training Academy and applied for the 25th Short Service Commission (Technical) Course, and after clearing the interviews, she joined academy in June 2020. Speaking to the media after the parade, an exciting lieutenant colonel Nitika Kaul said she could feel her husband’s presence with her during the training period. Major Vibhuti had also passed away from OTA, Chennai. I feel like I am traveling the same journey as him. I believe he will always be a part of my life. Even today, he is somewhere around me looking at me and I can feel that he is just holding me and telling me that you just did it. I love you, Vibhu, she said. Speaking about her training experience at the academy, Nitika said she has learned a lot in the last 11 months training at OTA. I want to thank everyone who has faith in me. My mother-in-law and my mother. I would just like to say that the way you have kept the trust in me has made my journey easier, she said. Nitika added: There is nothing that can stop you from reaching. Just have confidence in yourself. Sometimes you will feel that it is very difficult, she said. . #MajVibhutiShankarDhoundiyal, made the High Sacrifice in #Pulwama in 2019, was awarded SC (P). Today his wife @Nitikakaul dons #Armi Indiane uniform; paying him a suitable tribute. A proud moment for him as Lieutenant General YK Joshi, #ArmyCdrNC she puts the Stars on her shoulders! pic.twitter.com/ovoRDyybTs PRO Udhampur, Ministry of Defense (@proudhampur) May 29, 2021 .







