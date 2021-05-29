Cornwall officials urge tourists to take their brains after the car plunges into the sea | Cornwall





Confused residents and tourism officials in Cornwall have urged visitors to engage their brains after a family car was left at sea near St Agnes. In the second such incident at Trevaunance Cove in the past eight months, the vehicle disappeared into the tide after the driver got stuck on a steep slope while making a three-point turn. The 26-year-old, who was visiting from the Midlands with his family, said the incident happened overnight when he and his friend went missing. The rear tires fell over the side of the road, he said. I tried to call 999 but had no signal, so we slept in the car for four or five hours with the wheels on the edge. Then my friend said I have a bad feeling, let me get out of this car. We got out, went for a walk on the hill to get the signal and by the time we got back the car was swimming. Recovery experts found the vehicle, valued at more than 25,000. The car is being towed to a recovery trailer. Photos: Jonny Weeks / The Guardian Local fisherman Barry Garland said: I have previously pulled cars from the beach. This car has blocked the entrance to the lifeboat, which is a problem if the lifeboat had to get out now. Another fisherman, David Bliss, added: It’s a little silly, let’s be honest. They came in with bread and came out with fairy cakes. But these are the only two incidents here in my lifetime, both in the last six or eight months. David Bliss, a local fisherman in St Agnes. Photos: Jonny Weeks / The Guardian Another local business owner was more sympathetic: Cornwall welcomes all tourists, but we need a way to raise tide awareness for visitors to the area because our beaches can be quite dangerous, she said. It is unsuitable for the village and not good for the environment. People make mistakes, but they have not crossed the road sign. Malcolm Bell, chief executive of Visit Cornwall, said: “The vast majority of people who come here are responsible, but we have some kind of cabin fever that has been going on since the blockade. People sometimes disconnect their brains. It’s almost like hysteria. One of our main messages to tourists is that they should protect, respect and enjoy. Protection is not just for Covid, it’s all about driving, camping-flight, a lot of things. You can have a good time when you are here, but you have to respect the local communities and the environment. The driver thanked the residents for their help. I made a mistake, he said. I feel very sorry for the locals. They have been excellent, they have been so kind and they have asked us if we want any help. Fortunately no one was hurt. It is just a piece of metal, it will not affect our holiday.

