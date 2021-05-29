UAE approves new treatment for COVID-19







Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, the new treatment from the leading global healthcare company GSK, Sotrovimab (Vir-7831) offers the possibility of reducing hospitalization by more than 24 hours and fatalities by as much as 85% when administered in patients as an early treatment for COVID-19. Photo on the Abu Dhabi skyline used for illustrative purposes only.

Image credit: Gulf News

The Ministry of Health and Prevention of the United Arab Emirates (MoHAP) has approved the urgent use of a new highly effective treatment for COVID-19, becoming the first country in the world to license and enable the immediate use of the patient. Approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, the new treatment, from the leading global healthcare company GSK, ‘Sotrovimab (Vir-7831)’ offers the possibility of reducing hospitalization by more than 24 hours and fatalities by as much as 85% when administered to patients as an early treatment for COVID-19. The UAE has authorized the urgent use of Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of patients aged 12 years or older with mild to moderate COVID-19 disease who are at risk of hospitalization or death. In pre-clinical studies, Sotrovimab has demonstrated effectiveness as a monotherapy against the widely circulating variants of the disease. Global ancestor Such a qualitative new achievement would not have been possible if it had not been for the leadership of the UAE to actively address the pandemic, the withdrawal and provision of innovative medicines that prove effective and efficient, and the adoption of their as treatment protocols, said AbdulRahman bin Mohamad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention. The new drug will greatly contribute to speeding up patients’ recovery, reducing COVID-19-related deaths and the period of hospitalization in intensive care units. He will also support the country’s efforts to conduct COVID-19 testing and vaccine administration, maintaining its leading position among the world’s most prominent countries, and dealing effectively with the COVID-19 pandemic, the minister said. . This achievement is another breakthrough that crowns the meticulous efforts made by our wise leadership, which spares no effort to utilize all the capabilities and resources to protect the health of the people of the UAE and to protect the profits of countries achieved over the past years at all levels, Al Owais said. He stressed the importance of partnerships between the UAE health sector, international research institutions and the private medical and pharmaceutical sector and relying on science and innovation. This is one of the great lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, in which the UAE has proven its success in coping with the greatest health crisis in modern history. “Discovering innovative solutions and treatments in order to provide specific and effective health care services, especially during pandemics, can help governments deal with health crises more effectively and efficiently,” the minister said. Adoption of promising technologies From the early days of the pandemic. MOHAP strategy is focused on embracing promising new technologies, including testing. vaccines and treatments in our efforts to control COVID-19, said Dr. Mohamed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health and Prevention. We were pleased to partner with GSK to ensure that critical elements exist to ensure early access, from licensing and referrals to training and new guidance for doctors, he said, adding that new guidance is available for guide physicians on proper use and how to direct patients to centers where Sotrovimab will be available. Al Olama stressed that the UAE has always been proactive in approving and registering innovative global medicines, according to an innovative mechanism developed to evaluate and approve the first type of medicines, adding that the licensing of the innovative Sotrovimab treatment comes into play Law no. 8 of 2019 for Medical Products, Pharmacy Profession and Pharmaceutical Enterprises.

