‘Friends’ reunion: The show took over the world – and its superfans are not ready to say goodbye

But the “Friends” had never disappeared. All you have to do to understand the shocking global impact the show has had over the past three decades is check with its legion of obsessed fanatics, who quote the lines. And OH. IME ZOTI. Could there be more of them?

“It became a world show – it wasn’t just a small TV pilot based in New York,” says Todd Stevens, a producer on “Friends” throughout his 10 years at the helm, while reflecting on the moment they involved on the show they realized they were making a global juggernaut.

“It seemed (to us) as if the lightning strike that was ‘Friends’ could be seen farther away than the United States,” he says. “She came out of the neighborhood.”

He may be underestimating it. “Friends” was the first and only sitcom to really, really take over the world – and the world is not ready to release it yet.

“I doubt we’ll ever see a sitcom pull on the way ‘Friends’ did and still does,” says Pete Allison, whose podcast ‘Friends with Friends’ plunges deep into each of the show’s 236 episodes. “Far more ingrained in our lives than the most popular culture.”

Fake Central Benefits still show up in cities on every continent; online communities analyze every episode, scene and joke; the show has become comfortable viewing for a new generation through streaming services like Netflix; and across the globe, there are people who have learned to speak English seeing Ross, Rachel, Joey, Phoebe, Chandler and Monica.

For those uberfans, this week’s reunion was an emotional landmark. “I do not cry very often, but my eyes were filled with tears,” said Elin Nikolov, a 35-year-old Bulgarian who channeled his love of performing at work by setting up a replica of the Central Perk café in the city. and Plovdiv.

But it was far from the end. “I still watch it every day,” Nikolov says. “They are my friends. Many ‘Friends’ fans will say that, but it is true and it is very good to see them every night and every day.”

‘We are keeping the show alive’

“You can guess I’m a big fan of Friends,” Nikolov told CNN, speaking from the Central Perk replica cafe he set up eight years ago. And he says it ‘s not just: “You have no idea. (There are) so many fans in Bulgaria.”

For him, building a “Friends”-themed cafe was the next natural step in his fantasy – and he describes the project as “the best thing I’ve ever done”.

“We try to do every detail,” he says. It took some doing to copy the interior of the world-famous Central Perk. “The armchair was sent from Belgium because I did not find an identical one here and we furnished it immediately because the color was not appropriate,” he said.

“When we made it orange, it was an amazing feeling,” Nikolov says.

Now, the site has become something of a Mecca for Eastern European fanatics.

“Every day from different parts of the country, people come to take pictures on the orange sofa,” he says.

“Even in nearby countries – from Romania, from Greece, from Macedonia, from Turkey. We have so many visitors just to sit on the orange sofa.”

The café is one of many replicas of Central Perks in the world – the original is probably the most duplicated television ever built – and their existence is evidence of the show’s steady achievement and potential to make money.

A British ‘Friends’ frenzy

Fanbase of Britain Hungry “Friends” has always given birth to an entire subculture of millennia who grew up watching the program repeat. “It was the ‘thing’ everyone was looking at after school,” podcast co-host Dave Cribb told CNN.

“I think the fact that quoting ‘Friends’ is still one of the main ways our friendship group communicates in 2021 tells you all you need to know about how influential it was.”

And that special relationship encouraged show bosses to bring “Friends” to London to film the four-finale series – one of the first times a major American show had moved all of its production across the Atlantic.

“All of this experience was amazing,” says Stevens, the producer, as he recalls the thrill of an entire pub mentioning that the show was in town to shoot. “The way he went through the pub was a buzz. It was contagious.”

“I do not think I have ever been anywhere in the United States like that – ‘Friends’ was part of the families of the people there, and I felt like I was being welcomed,” he says.

“The crowds that were there, and the paparazzi following us, was crazy.”

Stevens fondly remembers a long night while filming the episode.

“It was a little late, the production was not going exactly as planned. So we told the warm guy, ‘Do little’ friends ‘little things with the audience’ – and the fans shocked the writers on several occasions,” he said.

“The fans in the UK were amazing,” he added. “We felt like rock stars.”

These days, Britons can arrange their “Friends” through one of the many comprehensive experiences offered. When British retail giant Primark tried to bring new customers to their main store in Manchester, UK, they also built their own Central Perk inside the sale.

“It was a natural stretch” in the “Friends” clothing line of the chain, said Primark director for new business development Tim Kelly.

And there are FriendsFest, an annual touring festival that visits parks and arenas across the UK and attracts 100,000 people each year. The event is one of many around the world to promote guest appearances from the broadband network of ensemble members, producers and writers.

“Every year is a mix of people coming to this event for the true element of nostalgia and also the younger generation who are seeing it for the first time,” says Amanda Brown, PR Head at Comedy Central UK, which owns union rights to “Friends” and organizes the festival.

But for real megafans like Nikolov, the benefit of “Friends” is – as Joey might say – a “moo point”.

“Prof is profitable, but not so much. But it’s not about the money, it’s about the love of the show,” he says. “It’s about promoting this great series and keeping it alive for much longer.”

Given the global diaspora of “Friends” addicts, this is not difficult. “Their eyes are fully open when they see the device,” he told his customers.

“They notice all the details – the darts, the drink chart, the bar shape, the menus … it’s a great feeling to meet other ‘Friends’ fans and discuss our favorite scenes.”

‘Helped me understand English’

“Friends” taught fans in every part of the planet to laugh, and occasionally cry. But he can also claim a particularly unique phenomenon – he taught English to a generation of non-native speakers.

“It helped me understand a lot of English,” says Nikolov. “You learn a real, everyday speech. When you go to school, you probably learn the right grammar to pronounce it – but (in ‘Friends’) they speak real language, real street language,” he said.

“If you are able to understand every word in it, you will be able to speak the language,” he adds.

“When I became a big fan, I saw it hundreds of times, and if there’s something I didn’t understand, I did it on Google. I know it literally now.”

He is not alone. or poll by Kaplan International Languages ​​found that “Friends” was the most used show by people studying English. Millions of people are still watching video series “Learn English with ‘Friends'” on YouTube and “Friends’ effect has intrigued linguists for years.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is among those who say they have sharpened the English by watching the romantic adventures of six people.

“Conversations are easy conversation. You can understand every word very, very early,” he told BBC radio. And the BTS RM star, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, says the show played a big part in his English teaching, an anecdote he retold in the reunification specification.

“Many of my friends who did not have English as their first language told me that it helped them a lot,” adds Dutta Shibalika, a “Friends” fan in Kolkata, India, where the show has enjoyed steady popularity.

“I used to watch with subtitles. It helped me a lot to understand the dialogues,” adds Shivesh Chauhan from Bangalore in southern India.

Melissa Baese-Berk, an associate professor of linguistics and director of the University of Oregon Second Language Acquisition and Teaching program, previously told CNN that the show fits into the three main measures for learning English – it is attractive, it has subtitles. and Her six-star life stories and loves are repetitive enough to allow viewers to follow easily.

And countless viewers have been given a very special language education.

“The script supervisor would build on some of those ‘ums’ and ‘mistakes’ because that’s what the actors were saying,” Stephens recalls. “They tried to capture the ability of the actors in the script.”

He added: “(The show) kind of had its own language – that kind of coincidence in the cafe, which was just coming into society.”

Nearly two decades later, people all over the world still speak the language of “Friends”. And this week, they had the opportunity to hear the six cast members again.

Many fans rejoiced in the journey down the memory lane.

“I thought it was done really well, a really good mix of nostalgia and emotion, and it was great to see everyone really move on to meeting again,” said Cribb, the podcast host.

“Our podcast listeners really loved it, judging by the messages we got.”

And for some, it came after 17 years of craving for fresh ingredients.

“I really wanted to have something new, and when I saw it, I knew it was it. It really is it,” Nikolov says. “And now I have nothing.”

But for those involved in the show, its global spread sparks – even in 2021 – is not surprising.

“There’s a multi-generational relativity that the show touched on,” says Stevens. “I think everyone on the show is affected by how much nerve hit them,” he adds.

“It’s beautiful.”