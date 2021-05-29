The council officer was beaten with a pole for trying to issue a fine for waste





Mohammed Nawaz hits council officer as Raja Malik yells at him for abuse (Photo: West Midlands Police) A council officer was hit with a wooden spear after he tried to issue a garbage fine for throwing cigarette butts on the floor. The entire attack was captured on video, showing the 35-year-old victim praying to be left alone and promising to leave while being chased and beaten. The footage shows the council officer calmly confronting several women about throwing cigarette butts from a car inside Birmingham on August 12 last year. He identifies himself as a Dudley enforcement officer and says: I need to talk to you both. The cigarettes you both saw from the car window. It is an act of obstruction. Then Raja Malik, 30, comes out and asks the women what happened. Council worker hit so hard, wooden pole snapped when hit (Photo: SWNS)

Police had to enter the door to identify Malik and Nawaz (Photo: SWNS) He tells the council officer: Everyone throws cigarettes. Where does it say you can not throw cigarettes out ?. The two start arguing and then Mohammed Nawaz, 50, joins and starts putting the officer in the squad. Despite the women trying to hold Nawaz back, both men become increasingly violent. The officer says he will call the police and he is threatened with: You call the police and Illness is beheading. Malik shouts: Remove f ** k from my property you white mother f **** r. Eventually Nawaz hits the officer with a wooden spear, so hard that it splits into several parts. The officer starts running away and shouts: Look, I’m going.

Raja Malik |, 30, admitted assault and aggravated racial assault (Photo: SWNS)

Mohammed Nawaz, 50, admits attack and possession of a deadly weapon (Photo: SWNS) Police went to arrest the thugs on Aug. 30, but officers had to push the door inside to enter the home. Camera footage shows Malik filming police officers from inside his house before telling Inspector Sandhu that he would have to push in the door to get inside. There are some men inside the house but the police identify Malik and Nawaz and arrest them. On May 27, the Wolverhampton Crown Court ordered the two men to pay $ 500 in damages and both were sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years. Malik acknowledged the attack and aggravated racial assault along with Nawaz who admitted assault and possession of an assault weapon.







