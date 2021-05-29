Ontario extends inter-provincial travel ban until June 16

The Ontario government has announced that it has extended its ban on inter-provincial travel until June 16 as part of its emergency measures implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The ban, which applies to non-essential travel, affects Ontario’s land borders with Manitoba and Quebec.

In an email Saturday, Stephen Warner, spokesman for Ontario’s attorney general, confirmed the extension, saying the order would run until June 16 and is set to rise by 14 days.

“We will communicate with the public before its completion,” Warner said in the email.

The original order was made on 16 April 2021 and was set to be revoked on 2 June. It has now been extended to 14 days.

Under the ban, the government has restricted travel to Ontario from Manitoba and Quebec, with the exception of trips for purposes such as work, health care services, transportation and distribution of goods and services, or the exercise of Indigenous treaty rights.

At the time the order was issued, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a press release: “The growing prevalence of variants means we need to take stronger measures to limit transmission and prevent our hospitals from being overloaded. .

“As we continue to work to vaccinate them in areas with the highest transmission rates, everyone should adhere to public health measures and stay home as long as possible to protect capacity in the system. our health and the health of thousands of Ontarians. “

Meanwhile, Ontario’s home stay remains in place until June 2nd.