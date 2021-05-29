Hundreds protest coronavirus curb in Brussels, Europe News & Top Stories





BRUSSELS (AFP) – Hundreds of masked protesters demonstrated against coronavirus restrictions outside EU buildings in Brussels on Saturday (May 29th), with many shouting “Freedom” and claiming that Covid-19 was no worse than the flu. The protest started in a large city park and marched towards a square where the EU offices are located, including the European Commission building. Belgian police blocked the entrance to the square with barbed wire and a line of 40 riot police officers prevented demonstrators from moving closer. A water cannon was emptied nearby but not used and the protest dispersed after about four hours. “There is no crown (virus). It’s just the flu,” a demonstrator who gave her first name as Miriam, 48, told AFP. Like many in the crowd, she was from neighboring Holland. “Belgium is going through a difficult time and I am here for my children,” she said. Half a dozen middle-aged men wore camouflage uniforms and berets, but refused to speak to reporters. Online posts said supporters of a far-right Belgian soldier, Jurgen Conings, who had been on the run for two weeks after stealing weapons from an army base and leaving a letter threatening high-profile figures, were joining in. protest. One of the demonstrators, a Belgian woman in her 20s, who refused to give her name, told riot police, “the war they want – look at them, look at us,” she said. showing off her light summer clothes. Belgium is easing coronavirus restrictions that have been in place for the past seven months as the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations has accelerated and the number of infections and hospitalizations is slowly declining. However wearing masks is still mandatory, including outdoors, and while the outdoor spaces of restaurants, cafes and bars are now open, there are restrictions on how many people can gather together.







