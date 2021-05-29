Samsung uses Xiaomi to capture 2nd place in the global apparel market





Samsung Electronics took over Chinese brand Xiaomi to become the world’s second-largest seller of wearable devices in the first quarter of the year, a report has shown, on the back of its sales of wireless headphones . South Korean tech giant moved ahead of China’s Xiaomi for the first time to take second place with 11.8 percent market share, which was 0.6 percentage points from a year ago, according to the latest report by the researcher and market International Data Corporation (IDC). In third place, Xiaomi was the only company among the top five brands that suffered a one-year drop in sales of its wearable devices.

Xiaomi’s market share fell to 9.7 percent from 13.3 percent a year earlier as its apparel shipments fell 1.8 percent year on year to 10.2 million units, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the report. Samsung shipped 11.8 million units of apparel products in January-March, up 35.7 percent from a year earlier. “The boost of its volumes above has been its truly wireless ears, including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Buds + and the latest addition, Galaxy Buds Pro,” IDC said. “Also contributing to the company ‘s growth were clothing deliveries from its JBL subsidiary with its mass market and less expensive models. Meanwhile, the company’ s smartwatches and wristbands kept growing, reaching new quarterly records. first, “she said. Apple maintained its top position, but its market share fell to 28.8 percent from 32.3 percent a year earlier as sales growth was below the industry average. American tech titanium shipped 30.1 million wearables in the first quarter, up 19.8 percent from a year ago. The global apparel market grew by 34.4 percent year on year to reach 104.6 million units in the first three months of 2021, the highest for any first quarter. Another Chinese technology power plant, Huawei, ranked fourth with a share of 8.2 percent, up from 8.4 percent a year earlier. India-based BoAt came in fifth with a 2.9 per cent share as its remittances had more than quadrupled to 3 million units in the first quarter.



