The new COVID-19 restrictions went into effect in Manitoba on Saturday as the province reported 357 new cases and three additional deaths.

Aban’s social gatherings that expired on Saturday will now continue for another two weeks, and hundreds of Manitoba schools will stay in distance learning until at least June 7th.

In addition, a new public health order accompanies businesses in the province to allow employees to work from home when possible.

Despite high levels of infection in Manitoba, Dr. Theresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer in Canada,said at a conference Fridaythat the country’s third wave is being hit as vaccination numbers rise.

She noted the “strong and steady” downward trends of indisease, with the average count of cases in less than half of what were at the peak of the third wave in mid-April.

However, Tamsaid now is not the time to release public health measures. She also stressed that hospitalizations due to illness are still very high in Manitoba.

What is happening all over Canada

As of 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Canada had reported 1,376,328 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 38,611 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 25,470.

Alberta may move to Phase 2 of its reopening plan as early as June 10 after it was announced on Friday that more than 60 per cent of qualified Albanians had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Relaxing public health messages would see theaters, cinemas, museums and galleries reopen to one-third of their capacity, with restaurants allowed to accommodate up to six people inside homes from different families. Outdoor social gatherings with up to 20 people will be allowed while concerts and festivals can continue with up to 150 people under Phase 2.

The move on June 10 is conditional on the province being under 500 hospital beds and sitting down.

IN Saskatchewan, anyone 70 years of age or older is eligible for a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Saturday. People are also eligible if they receive their first dose before March 15, or if they have cancer or have had an organ transplant.

Ontario recorded 1,057 new COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths on Saturday.

Quebec confirmed 410 new cases and seven others died Saturday.

In Montreal, 2,500 fans will see the Montreal Canadiens opposite the Toronto Maple Leafs in person, as the Bell Center welcomes fans for the first time this year.

New Brunswick registered 10 cases on Saturday. Health officials also reported that more than 60 percent of residents in the province have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

New ScotlandThe death toll rose to fourteen 84 on Saturday the highest number of daily deaths since May 15, 2020, when four deaths were also reported.

Newfoundland and Labrador recorded nine new cases, but none of them are affiliated with the group in central Newfoundland. The number of confirmed cases in the group remains at 60.

IN Northwestern territories, performers are set to take to the stage for a sold-out concert at Yellowknife, the first closed show since the pandemic began.

What is happening around the world

As of Saturday, more than 169.5 million COVID-19 cases had been reported worldwide, according to a database from Johns Hopkins University in the United States. The reported number of global deaths was at more than 3.5 million.

IN Americas, Mexico expects to have 12.5 million doses of AstraZenecavaccine in bottles within its borders by June, the foreign minister said as the country seeks to increase its inoculation program.

IN Asia, Vietnam has discovered a new variant of the coronavirus that is a hybrid of the species first found in India and the UK, the health minister said, noting that the new variant has spread to 30 of the 63 municipalities and provinces. Vietnam and may be responsible for a recent increase in confirmed cases.

IN Europe, Denmark has begun burning four million mink that were destroyed to curb COVID-19 mutations but whose bodies began to reappear from mass burial sites, causing new health concerns.

IN Africa, 32 members of parliament in the Democratic Republic of Congo, or about five percent of the total, have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, the vice president of the National Assembly said.