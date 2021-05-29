Top 10 world news: New Covid version found, salon durability and more, World News





Vietnam has reported a new variant which is believed to be a combination of two variants that were first discovered in the UK and India. Meanwhile, in the UK a statue of a 17th-century British slave trader will be on display at a temporary exhibition in London after it collapsed last June in Bristol. Click on titles to read more ‘It spreads through the air’: Vietnam reports a new variant of the coronavirus A new hybrid variant of the deadly coronavirus has been discovered in Vietnam spreading into the air. Israelis must ‘return’ to Europe, US: Commander of Iran’s Quds Force The commander of Iran’s Quds Force on Saturday urged Israelis to “return” to Europe and the US and “rebuild life” there. Flooded statue of UK slave trader to appear on temporary display The statue of Edward Colston, a former senior official at the Royal African Company, was torn down during a Black Lives Matter rally in the south-west of England on June 7. Smokers are 50% more susceptible to death by Covid: WHO chief Smokers are up to 50 percent more vulnerable to deaths due to the new coronavirus, the WHO chief said, urging people to quit smoking. Italy: The girl, originally from Pakistan, feared death after refusing a arranged marriage Saman Abbas had refused to marry someone according to the traditional plan of her families. Her family wanted her to marry a cousin in Pakistan, but Abbas protested. Durability of the salon: Haircut used to contain oil spills Green Salon Collective (GSC) has signed an agreement with 550 salons in the UK and Ireland to contribute to the sustainability of the salons. Warning of DR Congo second volcano eruption a ‘false alarm’ The government had made an announcement about the blast just hours ago. This came just a week after Mount Nyiragongo erupted causing massive devastation and exodus. Indonesia launches Iranian and Panamanian tankers after four months Indonesia has launched an Iranian tanker and a Panamanian ship that were both seized earlier this year on suspicion of illegal oil transfers, officials said on Saturday. Hong Kong organizers miss the call to keep Tiananmen vigilant Organizers of an annual vigil to commemorate the Chinese Communist government’s bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests led by students in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989 said on Saturday they had missed a call to hold this year’s rally. The Canadian MP was caught naked during telework for the second time in a month In April, the MP was caught standing naked between the flags of Canada and Quebec, his private parts hidden from his phone, while being videotaped at a Question Time session in Parliament.

