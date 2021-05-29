International
Melbourne coronavirus case numbers could rise, but experts say this is less cause for concern than you might think
As Victorians adjust to a return to life-ending conditions, the country-bought COVID-19 case numbers of four and five over the past few days have served as a source of hope.
The total number of cases related to this explosion, 35, is not ideal, but it is also not like those daily figures in the hundreds that the state faced last year.
As the number of exposure sites exceeds 150 and contact trackers continue to track 15,000 positive case contacts, including 3,000 key close contacts, there are signs of those low numbers with the same figure we have taken comfort in not being here for standing.
But as experts have explained, as long as the new cases we see are related, an increase in the number of cases won in the country will not necessarily be cause for serious concern.
Are the possible cases already at their peak?
Brigid Lynch, president of the Australian Epidemiological Society, said, given the number of exposure sites and primary close contacts that had been identified, having only a fraction of the new cases was “actually really reassuring”.
But she said they were likely to grow in the days ahead.
“But the number of cases is not the most worrying thing.
“Even if there were 30 cases tomorrow, if those people had already been identified and isolated at home, then that is not as troubling as finding some cases that are in the community.”
She said it was very likely there would be a higher number of cases in the coming days.
“The risk is that not everyone carefully reads the website and checks the exposure pages,” she said.
Greg Dore, an infectious disease doctor and epidemiologist at the Kirby Institute, said cases would not necessarily increase in the coming days.
He said the blast may have already reached its peak.
Professor Dore said even if there were three or four new cases appearing next Tuesday or Wednesday, that did not mean the switch lock should be extended.
“It would not bother me at all,” he said.
“How Long [as there are] two things. One, those cases are related to other cases; and secondly, those cases are discovered among the people who are already in quarantine. “
Is this variant particularly infectious?
Thejuryis still out because there are gaps in knowledge about the subtype of variant that was identified in Breakout Victorianout, B.1.617.1.
The COVID-19 variant was first discovered in India in October last year and has since spread to dozens of countries around the world.
There are signs that the subtype identified in Melbourne is more contagious than previous versions of the virus, but there is still more work to be done.
Professor Dore said there was evidence that the closely related subtype, B.1.617.2, which has circulated in the UK, was more contagious than the other variants.
“There is still no strong evidence that it is more contagious.”
He said that when the strains were more infectious, the reason seems to have been because they had higher levels of the virus.
“Some of these new species appear to have a higher overall viral level,” he said.
Does this variant have a shorter incubation period?
Well, according to Professor Dore, not necessarily.
He said there are other factors at play that affect the perception of the incubation period of the species.
Professor Dore said incubation referred to the time between someone being exposed to the virus and the onset of symptoms.
He said that during an explosion, when contract trackers were finding people who had been exposed to COVID-19, asking them to isolate and test them, this could make the incubation period appear shorter than it is .
“You can clearly be positive for the virus one or two or three days before symptoms develop,” he said.
“So because you are rubbing everyone, you are detecting the virus before they actually develop symptoms.”
According to Professor Dore, the intensive tracking of contact that is taking place in Victoria at the moment means that the incubation period, in a sense, is being shortened “artificially”.
He said another contributing factor was that at the beginning of an outbreak, people experiencing shorter incubation periods were being taken in first.
How realistic is a quick turnaround in any community broadcast?
While the state remains in the grip of the deadlock, it is difficult to consider what could happen far ahead.
As Health Minister Martin Foley reiterated yesterday, the situation needs to be addressed “day by day”.
But both Professor Dore and Dr Lynch were very optimistic about Victoria’s prospects of returning to any community broadcast very soon.
“Definitely achievable what we are seeing now is nothing like what we were seeing in 2020,” Dr Lynch said.
“The vaccination figures we have seen over the last few days suggest that all important vaccinations are critical and important.”
“The first vaccine you can get, you have to do it, because that’s the only way we’re going to get back to normal.”
