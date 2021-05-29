Vietnam Detects Newly Transmitted Coronavirus Version: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin





footprint Nhac Nguyen / AFP through Getty Images

Nhac Nguyen / AFP through Getty Images Vietnam has discovered a new variant of the coronavirus that is highly contagious and has features of two other types. “Vietnam has unveiled a new COVID-19 variant combining the characteristics of two existing variants first found in India and the UK,” said Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long, according to Reuters. “Being young is an Indian variant with mutations originally belonging to the UK variant. It is very dangerous.” The announcement came on Saturday as the country is dealing with a recent rise in infections that began in May. Long says the new version may be responsible for the latest wave, according to AP. The new variant is more airborne, and Long says scientists observed the variant’s ability to replicate rapidly in laboratory cultures. according to VnExpress. Seven other variants of the coronavirus were discovered on the spot before Saturday’s announcement. The latest variant does not have a name yet, but the health ministry plans to publish genome data for it. Since the start of the pandemic, Vietnam has reported 6,713 cases and 47 deaths as of Saturday. Slightly more than half of the cases and 12 deaths were reported in the last month, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Most of the recent reported cases came from Bac Ninh and Bac Giang provinces, both of which have a large industrial presence. Hundreds of thousands of people work there to produce goods for major tech companies including Samsung, Canon and Apple. At the beginning of the pandemic, Vietnam was blamed for the low number of cases and deaths. The country’s aggressive social distancing policies and experience with previous epidemics were seen as effective measures in stopping the spread. But since the cases when they grow again, the restrictions have been set again. All religious events are banned throughout the country, and authorities in major cities have closed public parks and non-core businesses to help ban large gatherings. according to AP. Nearly 29,000 people or 0.03% of the country have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with just over 1 million doses administered.

