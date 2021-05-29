Tories explode William Amos for his relief on camera in 2nd Zoom incident – Saanich News

Liberal MP William Amos urinating while on camera during virtual proceedings was “shocking, reckless” and despising the House of Commons, the Conservatives said of his second Zoom loss in less than two months.

Amos made headlines around the world in April when he appeared naked in an internal parliamentary source of the virtual question period.

He said in a statement Thursday night posted on Twitter that he “urinated without realizing (he) was on camera” during a virtual House session Wednesday night.

He apologized for what he said was “accidental” and could not be seen by the public, but nevertheless called his actions “completely unacceptable”.

Conservative MP Karen Vecchio, vice-chairwoman of the House of Opposition, agreed with the last point, saying it puts lawmakers “in a very uncomfortable position” and managed to ease Amos into the Commons itself.

“Turning on your camera and stepping into the House Magnification feed is like opening one of those doors behind me and walking towards each of the 338 seats in this magnificent room,” Vecchio said from the floor, duplicating “An Insult.” of dignity “of the room.

She dismissed Amos’ characterization of the incident as happening in a “non-public environment”, and said it forms a pattern of behavior that shows the Liberals “failed in their duty to provide a safe working environment after the first incident”. “.

Vecchio said she was willing to file a motion of contempt if the President agrees that Amos’s actions reach a prima facie scheme of his own.

Carol Hughes, who as assistant vice president was chairing the proceedings, said she would review the situation and return with a response to the House.

Amos, a Quebec MP, said he was temporarily stepping down from his role as parliamentary secretary to Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne and from the work of his committee in order for him to “ask for help”.

He did not respond to a request for comment.

Like the incident six weeks ago, Wednesday’s mistake gave headlines of redness abroad, including CNN, BBC, New York Times and Guardian.

After last month’s embarrassment, Amos said he was changing his clothes after a light kick and did not realize his laptop camera was on.

Bloc Québécois MP Sebastien Lemire later apologized for capturing the moment, saying he had no idea how the photo quickly made its way to the media and closed by circulating online around the globe.

The leak of the image sparked a fiery condemnation by the ruling Liberals. Government House leader Pablo Rodriguez called for an investigation and described the incident as “heartbreaking” and “life-changing” for Amos.

Speaker Anthony Rota ultimately ruled that taking the screen was an insult to the dignity and authority of the Chamber and issued a stern reminder that MPs are strictly forbidden to take pictures of the proceedings.

With that, Rota said he considered the procedural aspect of the incident closed, but the Liberals did not let the issue go. They took him to the board of the internal economy of all parties, the governing body of the Municipalities, urging him to impose sanctions on Lemire.

At a board meeting earlier this month, Liberal whip Mark Holland said Lemire needed to find out where he sent the image and what its purpose was.

That board decided to meet again on Thursday, but the meeting ended up being postponed.

“Shortly before the meeting, the Liberals demanded a postponement without giving a specific reason. The request was unusual, but we were willing to accept it, “Conservative Blake Richards, the opposition leader, said in an email.

The matter should be addressed in the House’s procedures and affairs committee, he added.

Charles-Eric Lépine, Rodriguez’s chief of staff, referred to Amos’s statement when taken for comment on Friday.

“Importers it is important to have a safe working environment for everyone on Parliament Hill Hill and we take these issues extremely seriously,” he said in a statement.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said Amos’ actions were inappropriate, but warned that clear images should never be shared without permission, as they were last month.

“I wish him all the best and hope he gets the help he needs,” Singh told reporters.

In a written statement, Vecchio questioned the Liberals’ claim that Amos accidentally showed too much skin in this latest incident.

“This is the second time Mr Amos has been caught exposing himself to his colleagues in the House and the House of Commons, virtual or otherwise, should be free from this kind of unacceptable behavior.”

Vecchio also acknowledged his acceptance that he needs some form of help “or intervention,” she said in her previous comments.

She raised the issue in the Chamber as a matter of privilege, which first requires the President to determine that the matter qualifies and may take precedence over the other orders of the day.

If it does, the House must consider the matter and ultimately decide whether a breach of privilege or contempt has been committed.

