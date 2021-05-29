Coronavirus outbreak: Vaccine commission finger on MP Tejasvi Surya’s family

A BJP lawmaker in connection with high-profile MP Tejasvi Surya has been accused of receiving a “commission” for vaccines supplied at a private hospital in Bangalore after a social worker circulated an audio clip of an alleged phone conversation between him and a hospital employee.

In an audio clip circulating, an unidentified woman who appears to be a hospital employee tells a male caller – identified as a Venkates social worker by Kannada TV channels – that the facility must pay Rs 700 for each dose of Ravi Subramanya vaccine. and therefore charges Rs 900 per stroke.

Subramanya, the Basavanagudi MLA and uncle of South Bangalore MP Surya, has denied the allegations.

Venkatesh could not be contacted.

The conversation in the clip does not identify the hospital or the vaccine, nor does it say where the MLA got the vaccine he allegedly sold the hospital from – from the state government, the Center or any other public or private agency.

Currently, the Center has provided free doses to states to inoculate those aged 45 or over in government facilities. For younger adults, states should buy directly from vaccine manufacturers – Covishield at Rs 300 and Covaxin at Rs 400 per dose. For private hospitals, prices are Rs 600 for Covishield and Rs 1,200 for Covaxin.

Private hospitals in Bangalore are charging Rs 850 to Rs 1,100 per Covishield dose and Rs 1,250 per Covaxin stroke.

In the audio clip, the male caller asks the woman to assign a kick to his 28-year-old son. The whole conversation is in Canada. The woman says the caller should book an appointment on the Co-WIN app. When the husband replies that he is not smart enough technician, the wife asks him to take his son to make the reservation.

The man asks what the vaccination fee is and is told it is Rs 900. He reminds the woman that government clinics are offering free strokes.

She replies: “You can get it from there (government clinics) …. Rsht Subramanya is the one who gave (the vaccines for us), and the payment is Rs 900.”

The man asks if the hospital really got the vaccines from Subramanya and the woman says: “Yes, but we have to pay for them in cash. Yes, he gets 700 Rs and in 200. ”

The man asks: “So you have to pay Ravi Subramanya 700 Rs?” The woman replies, “Yes, yes.”

While denying the allegations, Subramanya has identified in a tweet the hospital as the multi-specialty AV Hospital in Hosakerahalli, south Bangalore. He said he had visited the hospital after controversy erupted, implying he had complained to his management.

“Some perpetrators have used my name in a claim regarding Covid vaccine allegations through an audio recording,” the tweet says.

“The couple who cooperated should be punished so that the public is not deceived by false accusations.”

State Congress President DK Shivakumar has posted on Twitter that an FIR should be registered against Subramanya “for receiving the commission for vaccines” and that “HC should monitor the investigation” and the MLA “should be disqualified by the President”.

Congress spokesman Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter: “People are dying from a lack of #vaccines and BJP leaders are making money from their misery. Could there be a bigger crime, Mr. Modi?”

Earlier this month, Subramanya and Surya boarded a Covid war room run by the Bangalore corporation and recruited officials to hire 16 Muslims to help run the facility. With the two lawmakers were party MLAs Satish Reddy and Uday Garudachar.

Subramanya had asked civilian officials, “Have you made appointments for a madrasa or a corporation?”

BJP lawmakers had claimed that the war room staff was involved in a money laundering scheme in which free Covid beds were being illegally blocked so that they could be sold to patients willing to pay.

But none of the 16 Muslims was among the 11 people police later arrested in the case.

Ironically, MLA Reddy aide Babu was arrested Wednesday in connection with scams that Surya, his uncle, and Reddy had attempted to communicate.