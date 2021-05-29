Among 10 empowered groups, oxygen panels, vaccination





Centers on Saturday rebuilt the six Existing Empowered Officer Groups set up to monitor and manage the government’s response to Covid-19 into 10 groups, including separate panels responsible for oxygen management and vaccination. According to an order issued by the Union Home Secretary, the 10 EGs will be headed by secretarial-level bureaucrats from various ministries, Niti Aayog members and other officials. The first EG for the emergency management plan and strategy is led by Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul with 10 other officials assisting him. EG for emergency response capabilities such as hospital beds and ventilators is led by Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Bhushan. EG for human resource enhancement is led by Labor Secretary Apurva Chandra. EG for oxygen is headed by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Giridhar Aramane as advisor and secretaries of the ministries of steel and urban development as members, among others. The Vaccination EG is chaired by Dr VK Paul with Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, TV Finance Secretary Somanathan, Trade Secretary Anup Wadhawan and Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, among others, as members. The EG for testing is led by DG ICMR Dr Balram Bhargava while the EG for partnerships to deal with NGOs and the private sector is led by Niti Aayog member Amitabh Kant with Aviation Secretary PS Kharola as a member. EG for information, communication and public engagement is chaired by I&B Secretary Amit Khare with MeITY Secretary Ajay Sawhney as a member. EG for Economic and Welfare Measures is headed by Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs Ajay Seth, while EG for pandemic response and coordination is led by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla. The government had raised 11 EGs for the first time after announcing a nationwide blockade in March last year to manage the Covid situation in the country. This was reduced to six EGs later through changes made in September last year. Since then, changes to the EG have been made in October last year and April and May this year. The situation has been reviewed and there is a need to rebuild the six Empowered Groups into 10 groups in order to meet the current management need of Covid-19 uesi The relevant Empowered Group Advisor can elect any other official in the Group, ”he said. order of Bhalla on Saturday. The six existing EGs included those in the Covid medical infrastructure and management plan, ensuring the availability of essential medical equipment and increased human resources, coordination with the private sector, NGOs and international organizations for response-related activities, measures economic and welfare, information, communication, public awareness, public grievance and data management, and strategic issues related to Covid management and supply chain facilitation and logistics management.

