Bennett to announce he is joining the opposition to form the new Israeli government, to remove Netanyahu





Right-wing party leader Yamina Naftali Bennett may announce on Sunday that he is joining opposition leader Yair Lapid to form a power-sharing government in Israel, sources familiar with the Axios case say. Why it matters: If a “new government” is formed, Bennett will be prime minister and end Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year rule. Such a development could end the political crisis that led to four consecutive elections in two years. Back to back: Three weeks ago, Lapid was on the verge of forming a power-sharing government that would see Bennett serve as prime minister for two years before Lapid returned to power. But Bennett withdrew after the conflict in Gaza. News direction: Bennett met with Lapid on Thursday and according to some press reports told Lapid that he wants to join a power-sharing government but still has to get other members of his party after him, most notably his deputy Ayelet Shaked . Bennett held consultations Saturday night (local time) with Shaked and other close confidants. What to look for: On Sunday morning, he will hold a meeting with all Knesset members from his party to hear their views on the possibility of joining a “change of government”. Large view: If a new government is formed, it will be the largest coalition ever formed in Israel. Such a government would be very fragile, avoid contentious issues, make all decisions by consensus and focus on the economy, post-COVID-19 relief and stabilizing the Gaza ceasefire. Even such an agreed agenda will be very difficult to implement and the government could collapse within a few months. What to expect next: Lapid’s mandate to form a government expires on Wednesday. If Bennett announces he will join the “change of government”, Lapid wants to sign all coalition agreements by Wednesday, notifying Israeli President Reuven Rivlin that he managed to form and swear in the new government as soon as Monday future.

This gives Netanyahu another week to try and sabotage the new government and prevent Lapid and Bennett from owning the majority they need.

