



B oris Johnson celebrates his secretly planned third marriage, after 15 troubled months of leading the country through the Covid-19 pandemic. Reports of him exchanging vows with Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral said even Downing Street aides were unaware of the ceremony in advance. It is an approach that is probably characteristic of a Prime Minister who has long been reserved when it comes to sharing the details of his private life. The wedding comes just days after the couple were told they had sent date-saving cards to friends and family for an event in July next year. The couple announced their engagement and that they were expecting a baby in February last year, three weeks before the country sank into its first Covid block. READ MORE < style="display:block;padding-top:66.659%"/> Mayoral election in London / Teli PA By March 27, Mr. Johnson had tested positive for Covid-19 and only two days later Ms. Symonds gave birth to a son. Wilfred became the third child born to a serving prime minister in recent history. On 6 April, Mr Johnson was admitted to St Thomas Hospital in London and a day later he was sent to intensive care. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was drafted to replace the incompetent Prime Minister. But Mr Johnson stepped back to negotiate on his way through reversible policies, two further closures of Covid and the launch of the UK ‘s largest vaccination machine. Along the way he lost his controversial adviser Dominic Cummings whom he had to defend for apparently violating blockchain rules in March 2020. The emergence of the Vote Leave duo Mr Cummings and Lee Cain, the former prime minister’s doctor, was widely blamed for Ms Symonds’ influence within No. 10. Mr Cummings returned in pursuit of Mr Johnson this week as he appeared before lawmakers for seven hours to expose the Government on its treatment of the Covid pandemic. He declared the Prime Minister unsuitable for the office and suggested that the failures of the Government led to tens of thousands of people dying unnecessarily. Ms Symonds had been desperate to get rid of Mr Cummings, he told MPs. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> The Prime Minister visits Colchester Hospital / Teli PA In recent weeks, the prime minister has faced scrutiny over how much has been paid for renovations to his Downing Street apartment, which reportedly totaled up to 200,000. A quiet observer of the ministers concluded that Johnson foolishly allowed the flat to operate regardless of how it would be financed, but cleared it of breaking the rules. Despite the ups and downs of leadership through the pandemic, the local elections earlier this month offered something of an incentive for Mr Johnson and his party. The Tories had 12 council net gains in England and more than 280 seats. They also pulled off a shocking victory in the Hartlepool by-elections and held mayoral posts in the Tees Valley and West Midlands. The results came more than a year after Mr Johnsons’s government finally secured an 11pm UK-EU trade deal in December 2020. But the outline of a new post-Brexit course for the country has been overshadowed by the months of the Covid pandemic. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> Questions of the Prime Ministers / PA Media Mr Johnson entered the top 10 despite a string of blunders and scandals that could have ended the careers of other politicians. Instead, he has been able to survive and thrive despite or perhaps because of his ability to attract attention. An altercation with Ms Symonds who saw police called to their home in the early stages of the Conservative leadership race was a brief glimpse of the intricate privacy for which Mr Johnson desperately tries to avoid answering questions. His previous provocative columns have sparked much observation and he has been repeatedly criticized for using accused racial or offensive language. This week an independent review of alleged Islamophobia and discrimination in the Conservative Party said Mr Johnsons’ comments about women wearing burqas gave the impression that the Tories were insensitive to Muslim communities. Mr Johnson had also previously been criticized for his mistake as foreign secretary in the case of British-Iranian prisoner Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who he mistakenly said had trained journalists’ comments which were received by authorities in Tehran. He met his first wife, Allegra Mostyn-Owen, while they were students at Oxford, and they married in 1987 but the marriage was annulled in 1993. His second marriage, to Marina Wheeler, ended after 25 years, during which they had four children. The marriage was turbulent. In 2004 he was ousted from Tory’s bench before a reported relationship with journalist Petronella Wyatt and the Court of Appeal ruled in 2013 that the public had a right to know that he had given birth to a daughter during an adulterous affair while the mayor of London in 2009 . The allegations that Mr Johnson shook the thigh of journalist Charlotte Edwardes, at a private lunch at The Spectator HQ magazines shortly after he became editor in 1999, overshadowed his first Conservative Party conference as Prime Minister. Claims about his relationship with American entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri, and whether she enjoyed preferential treatment while he was mayor, also dominated the headlines in September 2020. Mr Johnsons’ ability to reach out to voters who traditionally shun the Conservatives was demonstrated by his election as mayor of London in 2008, and holding a strong position four years later. But his status as the Conservative base favorite was confirmed in the leadership election, which saw him rival Jeremy Hunt. Mr Johnsons’ decision to support Brexit in the referendum was a significant boost to the campaign, giving the Vote Leave frontman the high-profile he needed. After taking office as Prime Minister, Theresa May made her her foreign secretary even though he resigned in July 2018 for the direction she was taking towards Brexit. An old Etonian, Mr. Johnson was a member of the infamous Bullingdon Club’s elite dining society in Oxford. Although he has had his goals at No. 10 throughout his political career, as a child he held even higher ambitions. According to his sister Rachel, Boriss’s new goal was to be the king of the world.

