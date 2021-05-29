Explained | Why WhatsApp is against traceability?

How has the Government of India responded to the lawsuit of the technology giants over privacy issues?

History to date: On May 25, the messaging platform WhatsApp on Facebook moved the Supreme Court in Delhi against the new Information Technology rules in India. May 25 was the deadline for IT intermediaries to respect the new rules, Information Technology Rules (Mediation Guidelines and Code of Ethics for Digital Media) 2021, announced in February.

What is the problem with WhatsApps with the new rules?

Under the new rules, an important social media broker providing services primarily in the nature of messaging will enable the identification of the first creator of information in its computer source as may be required by a court order. This is the rule that WhatsApp finds problematic.

To simplify, an important social media broker, according to the new norms, is a social media broker who has more than 50 registered loop users. WhatsApp, which is said to have close to half a billion users in India, is an important social media broker. Alsoshtë also a service mainly in the nature of messages. The rules, therefore, require that WhatsApp and those providing messaging services and having a user base of over 50 lakh be able to track problematic messages to their creators. The request is a request for traceability, and WhatsApp is against it.

Why WhatsApp is against traceability?

The WhatsApps messaging system is end-to-end encrypted, which means, in his own words, only you and the person you are communicating with can read what has been sent, and no one in between, not even WhatsApp. This has been the case since 2016. The encryption protocol he uses is the one developed by Open Whisper Systems, which is well known for its Signal application.

Traceability, according to WhatsApp, is a threat to user privacy.

In a blog entry, titled What is traceability and why WhatsApp opposes it?, she argues that traceability would end up breaking many of the guarantees that end-to-end encryption provides. Says, To track even one message, services must track each message. The reason he says this is because there is no way to know what a government would like to investigate in the future.

A WhatsApp spokesperson is quoted in Hindu saying that: Requesting messaging apps to track conversations equals keeping track of every single message sent on WhatsApp, which would break the end-to-end encryption and essentially undermine the right of people for privacy.

Further, on her blog, WhatsApp has said that traceability violates human rights. He says, innocent people can be caught by investigations, or even go to jail, for sharing content that later becomes problematic in the eyes of a government, even if they would not say any harm by sharing it in the first place . This, she says, may be cases where people shared something simply out of concern or to check its accuracy.

WhatsApp also says traceability does not work. He gives an example: If you just downloaded an image and shared it, took a screenshot and got angry at it, or sent an article on WhatsApp that someone emailed you, you will be determined to be the originator of that content. And that’s why you think message tracking would be ineffective and very susceptible to abuse.

Even without traceability, says WhatsApp, We respond to valid requests by providing limited categories of information available to us, in accordance with applicable law and policy. We also have a dedicated team to assist law enforcement 24/7 with emergencies involving imminent injury or risk of death or serious physical injury. We constantly receive feedback from law enforcement that our responses to requests help solve crimes and bring people to justice.

WhatsApp has also cited pro-privacy arguments from organizations such as Mozilla, Access Now, the Internet Society, the Center for Democracy and Technology, the Stanford Internet Observatory, the Electronic Frontier Foundation and the Internet Freedom Foundation to support its idea.

What are, for example, types of information shared by WhatsApp under a legal process?

In the US, for example, WhatsApp, under various legal requirements, may be required to share name, service start date, last first date, IP address, email address, user-blocked numbers, in connection with information, profile photos, group information and address book.

How has the Government of India responded to this?

Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that the government is committed to ensuring the Right to Privacy for all its citizens, but at the same time it is also the responsibility of the government to maintain order and ensure national security.

A notice from the Ministry of Electronics and IT elaborates on two legal points regarding traceability requirements. The first concerns reasonable limitations, or conditions that may trigger a traceability order from a court. The Exemption states, No Fundamental Rights, including the Right to Privacy, are absolute and subject to reasonable limitations. A traceability order shall come only as defined in Rule 4 (2), for the purposes of preventing, detecting, investigating, prosecuting or punishing an offense concerning the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with the United States. alienation, or public order, or incitement to an act in connection with the above or in connection with rape, explicit sexual material or material sexual abuse of children, punishable by imprisonment for a term of not less than five years.

The second legal argument concerns the proof of proportionality, the foundation of which, as the notice says, is whether there is a less effective alternative means. The traceability measure will be a measure of last resort, according to the notice, which cites the rule in this regard. The rules further state that in accordance with an order identifying the first creator, no significant social media broker will be required to disclose the contents of any electronic message, any other information about the first initiator, or any information on connection to the other user.

The ministry has also criticized WhatsApp for not making any specific remarks on this request to date. The release says, Every operation that takes place in India is subject to the law of the land. WhatsApps refusal to follow the instructions is a clear act of defiance of a measure, the purpose of which certainly can not be doubted.

He also refers to another issue where WhatsApp and the government have a difference of opinion. She says, In the end, WhatsApp seeks to mandate a privacy policy where it will share the data of all its users with its parent company, Facebook, for marketing and advertising purposes. WhatsApp, on the other hand, makes every effort to refuse to approve the Mediation Guidelines which are necessary to uphold law and order and deter the threat of fake news.

What is the issue of privacy updating about?

This has to do with the opposition of Indian governments to updating WhatsApps privacy. The privacy update was announced for February but was delayed following a backlash from users in India, some of whom switched to alternatives such as Signal. The government, which filed a lawsuit against the privacy update in the Delhi High Court, has argued that privacy, data security and individual choice are at stake. The privacy update will ensure that users are no longer able to stop WhatsApp from sharing data with its parent Facebook, and the only way they can prevent this is by deleting their accounts.

The Ministry publication also refers to a press release issued by the governments of the UK, US, Australia, New Zealand and Canada in 2019. What did it say in the press release?

While welcoming strong encryption as a tool to protect user privacy, the statement, however, said, We are concerned when companies intentionally design their systems in a way that excludes any form of access to content, even in the event of a crime. heavier. This approach puts citizens and society at risk by severely destroying a company’s ability to identify and respond to the most harmful illegal content … Technology companies need to include mechanism[s] in the design of their coded products and services by which governments, acting with due legal authority, can access data in a legible and usable format.

How long has the traceability debate continued in India?

Antony Clement Rubin vs Union of India was one of the recent notable cases where the issue of traceability was discussed (there were other similar cases). This first came up in the Madras High Court as a petition to link Aadhaar number users to their social media accounts. The Supreme Court of India finally took over the case, but not before the technical solutions for tracing the inventor were heard. WhatsApp has always maintained the impossibility of traceability that coexists with end-to-end encryption. The last hearing on this issue was in early 2020.