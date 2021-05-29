International
Anti-vaccine passport protesters attack Westfield shopping center in London | Protest
Hundreds of anti-vaccine passport protesters stormed Westfield Mall in Shepherds Bush on Saturday night at the height of a mass march that drew thousands and passed miles through central and west London.
There were quarrels with police who tried to block the entrance through an entrance to the mall at around 6pm, before protesters quickly realized that another door just in the far yards away was unprotected.
Hundreds stormed the mall, where they stood for about half an hour shouting and blocking your freedom before being cleared by police with retractable sticks, albeit without scenes of violence.
A video shared with the Guardian showed Piers Corbyn, the anti-blockade figure, addressing crowds inside the mall through a megaphone. He said: We have been here as free people, spending our time communicating, to prepare for the summer of discontent, where they would be organized in every community to prevent any further blockage. No more blockages!
Etienne Finzetto, who works at Westfield, said the entire mall was then blocked and evacuated by police. He said he and colleagues had initially thought a celebrity was visiting.
Staff were told to close the shops while customers and the rest of the protesters were escorted, Finzetto told the Guardian in a WhatsApp message. Westfield eventually sent staff saying most stores were closing (normally open until 9pm) [were] closed for the day.
The Westfield invasion came after a massive march of about 12 miles through London, starting at Parliament Square and reaching as far west as Acton. At its peak it seemed there were hundreds of thousands of people in attendance.
The route of the march was not discovered before it started. Activists at the front were leading the crowd through a series of colored smoke signals. In posts on Telegram channels in the days before the protest, organizers had promised to lead the demonstration in community areas we have not hit before, in an attempt to counter what they see as a media interruption on their movement.
Saturday was the latest in a series of protests against governments by coronavirus measures in recent weeks that have attracted large numbers of people. Protesters who spoke to the Guardian said they had joined the protest because they believed the actions the government had taken to fight the coronavirus pandemic were doing more harm than good.
One protester, who would only give his name as Paul, from Bedfordshire, said he was attending because he feared where the unprecedented crackdown on civil liberties would lead under the pretext of fighting the pandemic.
“I’m afraid of our freedoms, our choice of whether we want to be vaccinated or not,” he said. Many people legitimately have no faith in it at all.
The focus of dissent against the coronavirus governments’ measures has evolved since the first anti-blockade protests began last summer. Louise Creffield, founder of Save Our Rights UK, one of the groups behind the protest, told the Guardian the focus of Saturday’s protest was medical freedom.
She said: Were very concerned about the traces and traces that turned into vaccine passports and the increase in mandated testing.
We have campaigned for a law of medical liberty, which would prevent any obligation and any discrimination from not participating in a medical procedure, because where there is no fair and informed consent.
Once we lose our medical freedom it will not be said if and when we will get it again and where this slippery slope can lead us.
Metropolitan Police said they had been policing three protests in London on Saturday. The force could only give arrest figures that included them all.
A police spokesman said: “As of 9:45 pm on Saturday, May 29, four arrests have been made during a number of protests in London. Four men were arrested on suspicion of criminal offenses including assault on police, violent disorder and criminal injury.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]