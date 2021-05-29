Anti-vaccine passport protesters attack Westfield shopping center in London | Protest

Hundreds of anti-vaccine passport protesters stormed Westfield Mall in Shepherds Bush on Saturday night at the height of a mass march that drew thousands and passed miles through central and west London.

There were quarrels with police who tried to block the entrance through an entrance to the mall at around 6pm, before protesters quickly realized that another door just in the far yards away was unprotected.

Hundreds stormed the mall, where they stood for about half an hour shouting and blocking your freedom before being cleared by police with retractable sticks, albeit without scenes of violence.

A video shared with the Guardian showed Piers Corbyn, the anti-blockade figure, addressing crowds inside the mall through a megaphone. He said: We have been here as free people, spending our time communicating, to prepare for the summer of discontent, where they would be organized in every community to prevent any further blockage. No more blockages!

Etienne Finzetto, who works at Westfield, said the entire mall was then blocked and evacuated by police. He said he and colleagues had initially thought a celebrity was visiting.

Staff were told to close the shops while customers and the rest of the protesters were escorted, Finzetto told the Guardian in a WhatsApp message. Westfield eventually sent staff saying most stores were closing (normally open until 9pm) [were] closed for the day.

The Westfield invasion came after a massive march of about 12 miles through London, starting at Parliament Square and reaching as far west as Acton. At its peak it seemed there were hundreds of thousands of people in attendance.

The route of the march was not discovered before it started. Activists at the front were leading the crowd through a series of colored smoke signals. In posts on Telegram channels in the days before the protest, organizers had promised to lead the demonstration in community areas we have not hit before, in an attempt to counter what they see as a media interruption on their movement.

Saturday was the latest in a series of protests against governments by coronavirus measures in recent weeks that have attracted large numbers of people. Protesters who spoke to the Guardian said they had joined the protest because they believed the actions the government had taken to fight the coronavirus pandemic were doing more harm than good.

One protester, who would only give his name as Paul, from Bedfordshire, said he was attending because he feared where the unprecedented crackdown on civil liberties would lead under the pretext of fighting the pandemic.

“I’m afraid of our freedoms, our choice of whether we want to be vaccinated or not,” he said. Many people legitimately have no faith in it at all.

The focus of dissent against the coronavirus governments’ measures has evolved since the first anti-blockade protests began last summer. Louise Creffield, founder of Save Our Rights UK, one of the groups behind the protest, told the Guardian the focus of Saturday’s protest was medical freedom.

She said: Were very concerned about the traces and traces that turned into vaccine passports and the increase in mandated testing.

We have campaigned for a law of medical liberty, which would prevent any obligation and any discrimination from not participating in a medical procedure, because where there is no fair and informed consent.

Once we lose our medical freedom it will not be said if and when we will get it again and where this slippery slope can lead us.

Metropolitan Police said they had been policing three protests in London on Saturday. The force could only give arrest figures that included them all.

A police spokesman said: “As of 9:45 pm on Saturday, May 29, four arrests have been made during a number of protests in London. Four men were arrested on suspicion of criminal offenses including assault on police, violent disorder and criminal injury.