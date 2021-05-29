UK’s Sunak says deal should be made on G7 taxes, but technology should pay a fair share





British Treasury Chancellor Rishi Sunak attends a virtual press conference within 10 Downing Street in central London, UK, 3 March 2021. Tolga Akmen / Pool via REUTERS / Photo File

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said there was an agreement to be made with the United States on taxes, but the big tech firms would have to pay their fair share in exchange for British support for corporate tax proposals of Washington. The United States has proposed a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%, well below G7 levels but above those in some countries such as Ireland. But Britain remains concerned that plans are not going well enough to tax tech giants like Amazon, Google and Facebook. “We need them to understand why fair taxation of tech companies is important to us. There has to be an agreement, so I’m pushing the US and the whole G7 to come to the table next week and do it.” , Sunak told the Mail on Sunday newspaper ahead of a meeting of G7 finance ministers on June 4-5. “Negotiations are going well … But it has to be the right deal for Britain and that is what this week’s negotiations will be about.” Sunak said firms like Facebook (FB.O) also wanted solutions to the issue that would give them security and stability. He also said he wanted to “equalize the playing field for Britain’s high roads” with Britain looking at a special online sales tax. “Basically, the global tax system is not working … Large multinational companies, especially digital companies, are able by the nature of their business not to pay the right tax in the right places. And that’s not right, he said. “This is what we are fighting hard to fix in these negotiations. If everyone works hard over the next few days and weeks, I am confident we can find a good place.” Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

