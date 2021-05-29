Call for arms embargo on Myanmar, say 9 Asean members, SE Asia News & Top Stories

Nine out of 10 Asean members want a draft UN resolution to lift a call for an embargo on arms supplies to the Myanmar military following its February 1 coup and subsequent brutal crackdown.

A key reason for this is Asan’s need to keep channels open for dialogue with the military.

A letter in response to a resolution drafted by Liechtenstein states that with the support of close to 50 other countries, members of Asia, with the exception of Myanmar, called for the abolition of a sentence requiring “immediate suspension” of sales or transfers of weapons and ammunition to Myanmar.

Reuters reported that the May 19 letter said the draft resolution “could not command the widest possible support in its current form, especially from all countries directly affected in the region”.

Further negotiations are needed “to make the text acceptable, especially to the countries most directly affected and who are now engaged in efforts to resolve the situation,” he said.

“It is also our firm conviction that if a General Assembly resolution on the situation in Myanmar is to be beneficial to the countries in Asean, then it must be adopted by consensus,” the letter said.

The military crackdown on protests against its seizure of power has reportedly killed more than 800 civilian protesters – a figure discussed by the coup leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing. According to him, the figure is about 300, including 47 police officers.

Many hundreds more have been thrown into prison.

Fighting with ethnic armed organizations in border areas has also escalated. New waves of people fleeing violence have swept across Thailand and India. Several thousand civilians are said to have been displaced by fighting in the northeastern state of Chin and are living in the jungle.

The economy is on the verge of collapse, raising major concerns about a possible humanitarian catastrophe.

The international community is in a difficult position over Myanmar, especially as China and Russia support Tatmadaw – the military – in international forums.

In an April 8 article, former Australian Foreign Minister Gareth Evans said: “The biggest problem we all have to deal with is that almost every possible form of external pressure or intervention, other than unattainable military intervention, it seems unlikely to have any decisive impact. “

A special Assen meeting on April 24 reached a five-point agreement with Myanmar, including an end to the violence. He also proposed a special envoy for Myanmar. But the regime later said it saw the five points as “suggestions” and added that the time was not right to receive a messenger from Asean.

There is a good reason for the nine members of Assen to resist the call for an arms embargo, said Mr Bilahari Kausikan, a former senior Singaporean diplomat.

“First, the resolutions of the United Nations General Assembly are not legally binding,” he told The Sunday Times. “At best, they can be considered recommendations.”

Second, the main arms suppliers in Myanmar are China and Russia, which will not stop supplying arms, so in fact the solution would be in vain, he said.

“Third, (Assen ‘s current chair) Brunei is trying to get dates from Tatmadaw to visit with Assen’ s secretary general and needs Tatmadaw ‘s co – operation … for any kind of solution,” he said. “This is a resolution that will be fundamentally ignored, but politically it could make Tatmadaw dig into the heels.”