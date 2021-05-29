Bilateral group of senators to travel to Eastern Europe as Biden announces new blows against Belarus





A bipartisan group of senators will travel to Eastern Europe next week to send a united message against human rights abuses by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, including the recent diversion of a passenger plane to arrest a dissident journalist. Sens Rob Robman, R-Ohio, Jeanne Shaheen, DN.H., and Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Will meet with Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Lithuania next week to show support for the pro-democracy movement. especially after Lukashenko escalated last week with the arrest and detention of journalist Raman Pratasevich. “It is fitting that we begin our journey by meeting with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to express our unwavering support for the people of Belarus as they seek a free and democratic future for their country,” Portman said in a statement. “The recent forced landing of a civilian aircraft and the detention of journalist Raman Pratasevich is a clear violation of international law and I urge the United States and our European Union partners to take swift action in the form of international sanctions against them. who are responsible, “Portman added. BIDEN D CONNON ARREST OF THE FIGURE OF THE BELARUSIAN OP OPPOSITE, CALL FOR DIFFERENT FLIGHT ONE ‘SHAMEFUL ATTACK’ The Biden administration announced on Friday that it would re-impose sanctions on Belarus after Lukashenko forced the diversion of a Ryanair commercial flight last week under false pretenses to arrest a journalist on board. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the incident “a direct violation of international norms” as she announced new sanctions against nine Belarusian state-owned companies and plans for more targeted sanctions against members of the Lukashenko regime. In addition to their trip to Lithuania to meet with Tsikhanouskaya, the senators will visit Ukraine to express solidarity with the people there in the face of an increasingly aggressive Russia as well as Georgia where they will make efforts to strengthen democracy, the senators said. WHAT IS AFTER THE REFLECTION OF LIFE NB BELARUS? “Ukraine and Georgia are important US partners against an increasingly aggressive Russia and it is critical that we convey our solidarity with the people of Ukraine and Georgia and encourage political leaders to continue to make the necessary reforms that will strengthen democracies. them, “Shaheen said in a statement Their visit comes amid international outrage over the forced landing of a commercial aircraft under the guise of a bomb threat. There were no bombs on board and but Pratasevich, a 26-year-old journalist and activist, and his Russian girlfriend were arrested. WHO WAS ARRESTED BELARUSIAN JOURNALIST P FLR FLYING RYANAIR TIV DIVERT? “After Lukashenko’s brazen hijacking of a civilian plane to arrest a journalist last week, it is important that America stay with the leader of the Belarusian pro-democracy movement, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya,” Murphy said. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION The senators are also expected to meet with members of civil society and representatives of the governments of Ukraine and Georgia. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

