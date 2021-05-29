Four burnt bodies were brought from the New Barrackpore factory





The burnt bodies of four employees, including the assistant manager of the vest production unit here, who caught fire early Thursday, were pulled out by firefighters on Saturday. The four had desperately tried to escape the flames by fleeing to the roof of a three-story building located in the Bilkanda-Sajirhat area of ​​New Barrackpore. Unfortunately, the door was locked and everyone reportedly drowned to death on the stairs. On Saturday morning, firefighters found the bodies from the stairs connecting the roof of the building, after the fire was partially brought under control after 60 hours of efforts. The bodies, sources said, could not be immediately identified by their families. The four victims were identified as Swarup Ghosh, 42, Subrata Ghosh, 35, Amit Sen, 32, and Tanmoy Ghosh, 23, who were residents of Nadia. Their bodies were handed over to New Barrackpore police and later taken to the College of Medicine and Sagar Dutta Hospital for autopsy. Sources said that even from Saturday evening, parts of the fire continued to burn. Police and fire service sources claimed the existence of “pocket fires” as firefighters shared their efforts across the premises. Around 10.30am on Saturday morning, a team of PWD engineers examined the condition of the building before allowing firefighters to enter. Several top-floor walls were demolished for an aerial view when police needed to use a drone camera to identify pocket fires and then placed the burnt bodies on the stairs. Police also launched an investigation based on two complaints filed against the vest company owners by the fire services department and the family of deceased manager Tanmoy Ghosh. The owner remains fled. Barrackpore Police Commissioner Manoj Verma said: “We have started a case against the owner of the vest company and we are trying to find its owner. The fire, however, could not be fully brought under control as pocket fires were seen on the premises. ” Local MP Sougata Roy said the families of each victim had been handed a $ 2 check as compensation from the state government “We will try to ensure payment of their dues as PF as soon as possible,” he said. The fire broke out at Nabadurga Textiles – a vest-making company in the Bilkanda-Sajirhat industrial area of ​​New Barrackpore – around 3 a.m. on May 27. The fire spread quickly and engulfed the god of a prominent drug sales chain located on the two upper floors of the same building. The fire department engaged 14 fire tenders and two firefighting robots to put out the fire. However, the flames could not be brought under control until the early hours of Saturday. Four employees of the vest company were trapped inside the building, which was said to be full of flammable items such as petroleum gas cylinders, oil-based products, chemicals used for dyeing and ethanol-based sanitizers, as well as raw materials for vests that made the task difficult for firefighters.







