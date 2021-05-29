Orlando International sees ups and downs in holiday travel

ORLANDO, the Memorial Day weekend is here and with it come many more people heading to the airport.

Certainly more than last year, at least.

Orlando International Airport predicted that during the six-day period around Memorial Day weekend, there will be an increase of approximately 550 percent for departures compared to 2020 numbers.

What you need to know The Memorial Day weekend trip is expected to approach the 2019 numbers

The projected departure numbers are approximately 550 percent higher than the 2020 numbers

Only 45,415 departures were recorded over a six-day period during Memorial Day weekend 2020

As we continue to see vaccines open, and people get vaccinated and calmer and summer starts, airlines have more places in the market than they had in 2019. So these are all good signals for us, said Phil Brown, CEO of Orlando Grand Aviation Authority.

Brown said Orlando remains at the top five airports nationally for the number of departing passengers, and said they are approaching about 90 percent of the traffic they had back in 2019, long before the pandemic occurred.

Now it all has to do with execution and making sure that when people come here, they get the experience they expect and that we provide it, Brown said.

One of the obstacles the airport faces is the same for many other businesses: staff. Brown said they hope to create the success of the May 15 job fair with another, but notes that there are some mitigating circumstances they also need to address that only overcome rising unemployment.

Part of it is salary levels. We started to see him. But there are other things as well. I think one of the big issues we were looking at and trying to figure out where we can help is child care, Brown said. There is not enough, affordable care for children. This is critical to encouraging some of the people to return to the job market.

Brown said a study went through the airport to test what demand there is for childcare services. He said this will be an issue that will require both public and private entities to resolve together.

Concession and car rental businesses are the main area of ​​concern for staff. Brown said the information is coming directly from customers.

These are the main areas where we see it every day because staff shortages translate into complaints, Brown said.

As they work to address staff, other businesses around the airport said they have begun to feel increased traffic at the airport.

Park N Go just down the road said they had seen things really get up in recent weeks.

Since Mother’s Day specifically, we’ve been close to capacity or capacity in some of our parking lots, not just here in Orlando, but some of our other U.S. locations, said Rick Fairchild, Park N Go manager on South Semoran Boulevard.

