New ramps on PVNR highway now open | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: For the benefit of travelers traveling to and from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has built two ramps in Upparpally. Minister of Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao inaugurated the diversions on Saturday.

From the two ramps at Upparpally, the ramp up was built on pillar no. 161 to facilitate passengers to take the PVNR motorway between Mehdipatnam and Attapur and divert down to column no. 163 to get off while coming from the international airport.

The 11.6 km PVNR motorway was built by HMDA at a cost of Rs 600 Cro in 2008 mainly for the hassle-free movement of airport passengers. The highway starts at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and ends in Attapur. These ramps were proposed at a cost of Rs 22 billion and works started in February 2020.

Officials said a diversion to Laxmi Nagar is still pending as HMDA cannot resume work due to the location of a place of worship. We persuaded the locals to move the place of worship to another place. Work will begin soon, an HMDA official said. Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar were present.







