



Mumbai: With an increase of 832 deaths on Saturday, the number of Maharashtras for May exceeded 25,000, which is higher than the number of states for the entire pandemic. The state reported 443 deaths Saturday and added 389 old deaths, bringing its cumulative number to 94,030.

A closer look at district-run data shows that in some counties like Beed, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur, more deaths occurred in May than in the previous 13 months of the pandemic. The tribal-dominated Gadchiroli district, for example, reported 191 deaths as of April 30 and added 225 deaths between May 1 and May 28.

Surprisingly, it is Pune and not Mumbai that tops the death lists in May. The data show that although cities such as Pune and Mumbai added higher deaths in absolute numbers, the growth rate was slower than smaller districts.

Pune, for example, added 2,661 deaths, which was nearly 22% of the total deaths it has reported so far. Nearly a third of the total deaths reported by Nashik district occurred in May. Of the 4,546 total deaths reported since the start of the pandemic, 1,478 occurred in the first 28 days of May.

Solapur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, which are reporting a large number of cases and also have a high positivity rate, have also added a large number of deaths this month.

However, doctors said the higher death toll in Maharashtra is not indicative of viral virulence. Dr Avinash Supe, who is a member of the Covid-19 Government Task Force on Deaths, said that while 19.6 loop cases were detected in 2020, the corresponding number is 36.9 lakh this year. While 49,521 died in 2020 (case fatality rate 2.56%), there were 39,691 deaths between January 1 and May 24, with a fatality rate of 1.08%, he said.

Dr Shashank Joshi, who is a member of the state governments special force for Covid-19, said, The second wave saw an exponential increase in cases (and thus more deaths), but the case fatality rate has been higher low in the second wave.

Mumbai, the hottest heat zone on both waves, surprisingly emerged as one of the most managed cities, with the Center holding the Mumbai model in other states. While there were 11,116 deaths in Mumbai district between March and December 2020, so far there have been 3,497 deaths between January and May 2021. The random fatality rate has dropped from 3.79 last year to 0.86 this year so far.

Mumbai saw the maximum number of deaths in April 2020 and health authorities have ensured a proper plan to reduce deaths. There has been better adherence to protocols in Mumbai, and there has been better logistical development, ensuring that patients were transferred more quickly to healthcare facilities, Dr Supe said.

Meanwhile, the state added 20,295 cases on Saturday, bringing the total case load to 57.13 lakh cases. Mumbai recorded 1,038 cases and 25 deaths, bringing the number to 7.03 lakh and the number to 14,833 so far. BMC officials said the test positivity level for the second day in a row was lower than 4%, indicating that the current wave is falling rapidly.







