Director of Health: Enough
PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri General Director Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has tried it so far and rebuked Malaysians who were taking to the streets in large numbers just two days before the general blockade took effect across the country.
Where are you headed this weekend?
The mass movement is still happening despite restrictions on interstate and regional travel, he said in a Facebook post yesterday.
His post was accompanied by some photos of massive lines of vehicles drowning the highway squares in Gombak and Sungai Besi.
Dr Noor Hisham expressed his concern that such a massive movement of people would not help in the battle against Covid-19.
The nation has seen a record number of daily Covid-19 infections, exceeding 8,000 cases for several days in a row with a new record high of 9,020 daily cases recorded yesterday.
He called on all Malaysians to stay in their homes and only go out if necessary.
He warned of dire consequences if the nations’ health care system collapses under the increasing pressure of Covid-19 cases.
If we collapse, you or your family member may not receive the proper treatment.
“The most unfortunate thing is when there are no beds for you in the hospital … what more if you are in a critical stage, but all the ICU (intensive care unit) beds are full,” he said in a grim recollection of situation in government hospitals.
Although the medical planes are tired of bones, Dr Noor Hisham said they would continue their battle against the pandemic.
He posted some pictures of tired medical frontliners in an earlier Facebook post, which drew support from Malaysians who expressed gratitude for the sacrifices made by frontliners.
In Gombak, police said that almost all motorists who passed at the checkpoint near the Gombak toll booth yesterday morning had valid reasons and permits to travel interstate.
Gombak OCPD Asst Comm ACP Arifai Tarawe said the number of vehicles was at its peak between 9am and noon and this caused a delay of 1km to 2km near the toll booth.
Police personnel at the checkpoint strictly controlled all vehicles passing through the roadblock, he told reporters.
The Malaysians uploaded images of the congestion on social media, claiming the drivers were fleeing the Klang Valley before the full blockade began on Tuesday.
The assumption is not true as so far, most drivers had valid reasons and permits to travel, said ACP Arifai.
However, 14 drivers were told to return as they had no valid reason to travel, he added.
Some had police permits, but the reasons given were unconvincing and unreliable.
A couple had police permission to travel to Pahang for their wedding, but it was not mentioned when the wedding would take place and they failed to provide additional evidence. We told them to go back, he said.
Another individual was traveling to see his wife as distant couples are allowed to travel.
However, he was with another person when he had to travel alone. He was also told to turn back.
We allow them to travel only interstate for a variety of reasons including emergency, work and medical reasons, while long distance couples are also allowed to travel, he added.
