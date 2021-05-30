USMNT vs Switzerland: International friendly live broadcast, TV channel, how to watch online, news, chances

The U.S. Men’s National Team will have a warm-up final before the Concacaf League of Nations Four Final when they face Switzerland with 13th for the ninth time in the team history at Kybunpark St. Gallen. The USMNT holds an all-time record of 1-3-4 against the Swiss in a series dating back to a 2-0 friendly defeat on 6 September 1978 in Lucerne.
Here’s how you can watch the next game and what you know:
Viewing information
date: Sunday, May 30
time2:15 pm ET
location: Kybunpark – St. Gallen, Switzerland
See: ESPN
Chances:Switzerland -143, Drawing +270, USA +400
Lines of history
USMNT:Head coach Gregg Berhalter and the team have an active summer ahead, and the coaching staff has put together an international game schedule that repeats the pace of qualifying. This is the first of four matches over the next month, mimicking eventual World Cup qualifiers. Right-back DeAndre Yedlin made his return to the USMNT training camps for the first time since November 2019, though Sergino Dest could see the time in position for the veteran for a long time as the eyes are on the new USMNT core ahead of a great summer
Switzerland:Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovi has been on the job since the 2014 FIFA World Cup. During his time, the team has qualified and advanced to the knockout stages of Euro 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and led the team back to the European Championships. of this summer. Petkov called up a 29-man squad for the friendlies and will have to shorten the list to June 26th to June 1st, so ask some of the younger Swiss players to take a few minutes during these matches for further evaluation.
prediction
The USMNT gets good looks in the last third, but struggles with the organized defense of Switzerland.Select: Switzerland 1, USMNT 1
