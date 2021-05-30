Volunteer orphans like miners, says North Korea





North Korean state media has claimed that the orphans are volunteering to work in state-run mines and farms.

Photo: Screenshot / Minju Chosun The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said hundreds of children “with wisdom and courage at the height of their youth” have chosen to do manual labor for the state. Their ages are unclear, but photos suggest they are in their teens. Human rights groups have long accused North Korea of ​​using forced child labor, something the state denies. In February, the BBC reported on allegations that generations of South Korean war prisoners were being used as slave labor in North Korea’s coal mines to generate money for the regime and its weapons program. About 26 million people are thought to live in North Korea, which is run by a government with rigid control over all parts of people’s lives. In April, leader Kim Jong-un warned his country to prepare for tough times ahead in a rare acknowledgment of problems. North Korea closed its borders in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, closing trade with China – its economic bailout. Several reports in the state media over the past week say so-called volunteers are taking physical work across the country. On Saturday, a KCNA report said 700 orphans had volunteered to work in factories, farms and forests. And on Thursday, the KCNA reported that “dozens of orphaned children rushed to the Coal Mining Complex in the Chonnae Area to fulfill their vow to repay just one millionth of the love the party showed.” North Korea claims orphaned children are “volunteers” to work in coal mines and farms. Ceremonies to “congratulate orphaned children for volunteering to work in difficult and labor-intensive fields” were held on May 26, according to state media.https://t.co/e0Hq7Ybnzi LAJME NQ (@nknewsorg) May 29, 2021 The US State Department 2020 report on human rights practices accused North Korea of ​​practicing “the worst forms of child labor.” According to the report, officials sometimes send school children to work “to help complete specific projects, such as clearing snow on major roads or meeting production goals.” He also said that children aged 16 or 17 “were enrolled in military-style youth brigades for 10-year periods” and suffered from “physical and psychological damage, malnutrition, exhaustion and lack of growth as a result of the forced forced labor required”. “. North Korea has repeatedly denied the allegations. Earlier this month the country accused US President Joe Biden of a “hostile policy” towards North Korea as he prepares to launch a new US strategy to deal with Pyongyang and its nuclear program. – BBC







