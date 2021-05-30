International
Conception delays vaccine use again
MANILA, Philippine Presidential Entrepreneurship Advisor Joey Concepcion is again pushing for the use of vaccine permits, which would allow customers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter inpatient centers.
In a statement, Concepcion said local business groups discussed during an online meeting Friday the implementation of a vaccine card to identify those who received their COVID-19 shots.
Concepcion, who heads RFM Corp., said those who are not ready to receive the vaccine should not stand in the way of greater mobility for everyone else.
Clearly clear that those who are able to defend themselves and others should have greater mobility. They will be the ones who will help us open the economy safely, he said in a statement issued last week.
I believe greater mobility should be given to those receiving the vaccine. Seniors will be able to go abroad, local travelers will not be required to do so [swab] tests or eliminate if you do not reduce quarantine time, and restaurants can get more customers provided the extra people are the ones who have been vaccinated, he said.
But both the Department of Health and the Department of Trade and Industry do not support the use of vaccine cards.
Commerce Secretary Ramon Lopez previously said that apart from a possible discrimination issue, only a small portion of the population had been vaccinated anyway.
Undersecretary of Health Maria Rosario Vergeire has also advised against the use of vaccine passages as there was still not enough evidence to show that inoculated individuals would no longer get mild or moderate infection, or that they could not infect others.
Cards in digital form
Concepcion said leaders and representatives of various industry groups joined the online meeting. This includes officials from the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Philippine Hotel Owners Association, the Philippine Exclusive Association, and the Philippine Restaurant Owners (ROP).
Eric Teng, head of the ROP, reportedly said restaurants could safely expand capacity by allowing vaccinated customers to increase above their current capacity of 20 percent.
The general agreement between the business groups was that vaccine cards should be in a digital form so that data could be centralized with the national government and that the cards would be able to resist counterfeiting and consider future vaccines against mutations or variants of COVID-19, read the statement.
Other groups that joined the meeting were the International Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Federation of Philippine-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, the Philippine Retail Association, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and the Philippine Franchise Association, and representatives from Philippines Airlines , SM Supermalls and JG Summit.
