What would Bennett-Lapid’s ‘changing’ government look like?





A coalition deal is believed to have been finalized after Yamina’s Naftali Bennett allegedly came to an agreement with Yesh Atid Yair Lapid. Labor and Yesh Atid announced on Friday that they had concluded a coalition agreement. Michael is expected to be appointed Minister of Transport and MK Omer Bar-Lev will be the Minister of Public Security, a post once held by his father, Haim Bar-Lev. The third portfolio given to work will be diaspora issues. Labor has not revealed their candidate for the third portfolio, but it could be MK Emilie Moatti or MK Gilad Kariv, who is a Reform rabbi. A new department for advancing religious pluralism would be created in the ministry. The agreement includes steps to strengthen the police force, stop crime in the agricultural sector and fight traffic accidents. Michael would be a member of the Judicial Selection Committee, which will also have right-wing representatives from Yamina and New Hope. Six judges have been decided to be appointed to the Supreme Court over the next four years. With the change of government of Bennett Lapid, what will the Knesset portfolio look like? cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} Alternate Prime Minister / Foreign Minister: Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) Secretary of Defense: Benny Gantz (Blue and White) Minister of Finance: Avigdor Lieberman (Yisrael Beytenu) Minister of Justice: Gideon Sa’ar (New Hope) Minister of Education: Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) Minister of Interior: Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) Minister of Transport: Merav Michaeli (Job) Minister of Health: Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) Minister of Public Safety: Omer Bar-Lev (Labor) Minister of Environmental Protection: Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) Minister of Economy: Abir Kara (Yamina) Minister of Construction and Housing: Ze’ev Elkin (New Hope) Minister of Communication: Yoaz Hendel (New Hope) Minister of Religious Affairs: Matan Kahana (Yamina) Minister of Culture and Sports: Chili Tropper (Blue and White) Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development: Alon Schuster (Blue and White) Minister of Regional Cooperation: Esawi Frej (Meretz) Minister of Diaspora Affairs: Emilie Moatti or Gilad Kariv (Labor) Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services: Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) or Yisrael Beytenu Minister of Aliyah and Integration: Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) or Yisrael Beytenu Minister of Tourism: Minister Yesh Atid Ministry of Energy: Minister Yesh Atid Minister of Science and Technology: Minister Yesh Atid Minister of Social Equality: Minister Yesh Atid Jerusalem Affairs, Ministerial Liaison with the Knesset: Minister Yesh Atid Speaker of the Knesset: Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid) Chairman of the Knesset Finance Committee: Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu) Strategic Issues, Intelligence Services, Community Development, Cyber, Higher Education and Water: Dismantled







