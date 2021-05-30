International
New Zealand joins third party in Australia-China barley trade dispute ahead of Scott Morrison’s arrival
Ahead of the arrival of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrisons in New Zealand, the Government has confirmed that it will become a party to a trade dispute between Australia and China over barley tariffs.
The Australian government took the matter to the World Trade Organization after China broke a 80 per cent tariff on imported Australian barley, which Australian Commerce Minister Dan Tehan has said effectively cut off Australia’s barley trade with China.
New Zealand is joining the dispute as a third party, which means that it is supporting Australia as a matter of principle on the rules of fair trade, wanting to support the trade system based on international rules. New Zealand was not asked to join, but has chosen to do so.
We participate as a third party in disputes between other WTO members when we want to influence the interpretation and implementation of WTO agreements on issues that are also of direct interest to us, according to website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Australia took the matter to the WTO late last year in response to Chinese sanctions. The sanctions were announced by China in May last year and were widely seen as revenge for Australia’s calls for an investigation into the origin of Covid-19. China said the tariffs were in response to Australia throwing barley into China at lower cost, hurting domestic Chinese producers.
New Zealand is participating in the dispute as a third party because it raises systemic issues relevant to the effective functioning of the multilateral rules trading system, said Trade Minister Damien OConnor.
OConnor said it was important for New Zealand and New Zealand exporters that trade rules be applied fairly and that the country has joined over 60 such disputes over the years.
New Zealand has not been asked to join as a third party, however we have been a third party in over 60 WTO cases since 1995 and it is not uncommon for us to join in dispute of action when we see challenges for international trade rules.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to arrive in New Zealand this afternoon and the rise of China and its influence in the region are expected to be important topics of discussion.
The mere fact that Prime Minister Ardern and I can meet face to face highlights the success of our countries in controlling the spread of the pandemic, Morrison said in a statement ahead of Saturday night’s trip.
Our countries share common values and interests, and we want the same for our family in the region. “These talks will be an important opportunity for us to continue our efforts to support an open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific where sovereign states can pursue their duty-free interests,” Morrison said in a statement.
When he arrives in Queenstown, Morrison will be greeted with a pwiri, before he and Jacinda Ardern go to a welcoming reception with Queenstown business leaders and other celebrities on the Queenstown Skyline. The executives will have dinner together.
On Monday, there is a wreath-laying ceremony, the leaders meet and theirs will be a joint press conference. Covid’s ongoing response from both countries, continued support for the Pacific and China, among other issues, are expected to be discussed during the meetings. Morrison will also meet with opposition leader Judith Collins.
The bilateral summit is an annual meeting between the two leaders. It was held in Sydney in early 2020 and this year is New Zealand to return to host. Queenstown was chosen to help showcase the tourist mecca which has been devastated by the closed borders of Covid and New Zealand.
Morrison and Ardern are expected to leave for Queenstown late Monday afternoon.
