Boris Johnson Married in Stealth Ceremony, Reports Say





LONDONR Just a week ago, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his fiancé Carrie Symonds sent friends saved cards for a wedding in July 2022, according to several British newspapers. But on Saturday, Mr. Johnson and Mrs. Symonds were married in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London, according to two tabloids, The Mail on Sunday and The Sun. It was a characteristic dramatic turn for a relationship that had unfolded in a frenetic way from the beginning. Mr. Johnson, 56, moved to his official residence on Downing Street with Mrs. Symonds in 2019 before he had completed his divorce from his second wife, Marina Wheeler. Ms Symonds gave birth to a son, Wilfred, last spring, just weeks after Mr Johnson had survived an almost fatal period with Covid-19. Marriageshte the third marriage for Mr. Johnson and the first for Mrs. Symonds, 33, who has recently been put under scrutiny for her role in an expensive renovation of the official prime ministerial quarters on Downing Street, which was originally funded by a Conservative Party.

The afternoon wedding, at London’s main Roman Catholic cathedral less than a mile from 10 Downing Street was held in extreme secrecy, according to The Mail and The Sun. Even the close assistants of Mr. Johnsons were not told before the ceremony. Around 1:30 p.m., according to The Sun, the church was suddenly cleared of visitors and Mr. Johnson and his bride retired in a limousine. In line with coronavirus restrictions, there were only 30 guests at the Byzantine-style church including Mr. Johnsons’s father Stanley all were invited to a brief announcement. Ms. Symonds wore a long white dress but no veil, according to The Sun. The couple’s son was one of the witnesses. The wedding was not confirmed by Downing Street. But Saturday night news reports drew congratulations from political figures, including Arlene Foster, Northern Ireland’s first minister, who said on Twitter, big congratulations to Boris Johnson & Carrie Symonds for your wedding today. Mr Johnson is the first British prime minister to marry in office since Lord Liverpool married Mary Chester in 1822, his second marriage. But much for the relationship Mr. Johnson and Mrs. Symondss have seemed unorthodox by Downing Street’s relatively conventional standards. Mr. Johnson, who was baptized a Catholic by his mother, converted to the Anglican faith while in boarding school. He met Mrs. Symonds, a Catholic and a former Conservative Party communications aide, while he was married to his second wife, Marina Wheeler, with whom he has four children.

Mr Johnson has never publicly confirmed how many children he has. Mr. Johnson and Mrs. Symonds revealed that they were engaged and that she was pregnant, in February 2020, a month after Britain had officially left the European Union. This happy news was quickly overcome by the pandemic, which claimed Mr. Johnson as an early victim when he fell ill and ended up in an intensive care unit. Mrs. Symonds, who works for an animal rights group, also contracted Covid and wrote on Twitter about her fears during those days. Recently, she has pulled out of anger over the costly renovation of the couple’s apartment at 11 Downing Street. A Conservative Party donor, David Brownlow, paid for some of the work, supplementing the state budget of ,000 30,000, or $ 42,570, earmarked to decorate the apartment. Mr Johnson said he had received the cost of the renovation when told of the adjustment. On Friday, an independent ethics adviser appointed by the government stated that Mr Johnson had acted recklessly in renovating the apartment but he had not violated the ministerial code of conduct.

