The blockade extended to 3 states, 2 UT | Latest India News





Kerala, Delhi, Puducherry, Meghalaya and Mizoram on Saturday decided to extend the blockade caused by Covid to mitigate its fierce wave of infection, while a bunch of other states like Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka eased restrictions. At a news conference, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a one-week extension of the nationwide blockade until June 9, to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, with some relaxation to carry out essential activities. Vijayan said the blockage will only be lifted after the test positivity rate (TPR) slides below 15% for three consecutive days and the active case load drops drastically. The state reported 23,513 new cases on Saturday, bringing its number to 2,494,385. However, some concessions have been allowed such as opening jewelry stores, clothing markets and book stands for three days a week and industrial and small-scale units allowed to operate at 50% capacity, except that banks will operate also for three days. Read also: PM performs care to help orphaned children due to Covid The Puducherry government, too, has extended the blockade until midnight on June 7th. The Union territory continues to report an increase in infections with 996 new cases on Saturday reaching its number at 102,896. Similar blocking measures have been extended in the capital Delhi until June 7 even though the government has allowed the manufacturing and construction industries to operate in certain industrial areas. The Union Territory registered 956 new cases on Saturday that totaled 1,424,646. The governments of Mizoram, Meghalaya and Goa, too, have decided to extend the ongoing blockade until June 6 and 7, respectively. About 80% of India has been under blockade since May to contain the second raging wave of the pandemic. Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said no decision has been taken on extending the blockade, scheduled to end at 6am on June 7th. However, Himachal Pradesh has eased some restrictions by allowing stores to open for an additional two hours each day and increase office attendance to 30%.

