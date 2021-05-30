Documentary notes World War II ‘Screaming Eagles’





COLUMBUS, Ohio There are only three original World War II eagles still screaming alive and Dan McBride is one of them. What you need to know Dan McBride is one of only three of the original World War II eagles to shout alive

A Meeting with Fate, a documentary follows the three experiences of paratroopers during World War II McBride was one of the paratroopers who landed in Normandy on D-Day

The documentary is premiereing at the National Museum of Veterans Memorial in Columbus this weekend I did nothing that no one else did. The only thing I did differently was survive, McBride said. 101rr The United States Army Air Division was founded in 1942. McBride was one of the paratroopers who landed in Normandy on D-Day. McBride, Dick Klein and Jim Pee Wee Martin are being honored through a special Memorial Day weekend project. Here I was just a little guy from the country thinking about my business there and all of a sudden, you have two nice young ladies coming in and asking me a host of questions, he said. Tracie Hunter was one of those women. I am selling the director of the new documentary A Rendezvous with Destiny. It follows the experiences of three paratroopers during World War II. Two years ago, Lieutenant Colonel Yost, he a member of the Dutch Army, he was a veteran, he came to me and he had written a book Three World War II Eagles That Scream and he said, hey, I know you do documentaries focused on World War II veterans, are you interested in this story? This weekend, the documentary is showing its premiere at National Memorial Museum of Veterans in Columbus. All three men happen to be from Ohio. Klein is from Huron, Martin is from Xenia and McBride is from Conneaut. He said he is excited to see how the project came out. It was a great emotion for me to be able to do that and I have made friends with them since then, you know, they are good people. McBride is 97 years old.

