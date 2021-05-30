Many in Taiwan still forced to work in the office amid the Covid-19 pandemic, East Asian News and Top Stories

TAIPEI – As much of the world has adapted to work from home after nearly 1 year of the Covid-19 pandemic, workers in Taiwan are taking this as another unknown challenge posed by the explosion.

Even as leading tech companies like Google quickly got employees to work from home earlier this month, the lack of a blockchain in Taiwan means many companies have refused to do the same, not wanting to suffer any losses. business.

Taiwan is set to level three readiness of a four-tier system, which includes requiring people to work from home when possible.

However, businesses are reluctant to change the ingrained culture of presentation, where employees have to show up to be counted.

Taiwanese health authorities do not want to impose a blockade yet and are urging people to stay inside if they can, with no more than five people for indoor gatherings and no more than 10 for outdoor ones.

Taiwan on Saturday (May 29th) reported 320 new cases and 166 previously unreported local cases. It was the 14th day in a row that new local infections have exceeded 200 on the island.

Mr Liu, an investment banker working at E. Sun Bank, one of Taiwan’s leading banks, said his company was taken by surprise by the recent explosion and that management should have been prepared for such a scenario a year later. first.

The 31-year-old, who asked to be identified by his last name only because he was not authorized to speak to the media, said: “We should all have been given the opportunity to use the company’s system on our home computers, but management understood only this month that no one was given entry. “

This meant that he and his colleagues could not work from home. Instead, teams are working in different buildings and on different floors.

When the wife of a co-worker was diagnosed with Covid-19, people working on the same floor had to be sent home to try working remotely.

“They still do not have access to the system, so people in the office are stuck doing double the workload,” said Mr Liu, who thinks the company is trying to continue operations without raising extra money to resolve technical hurdles.

Banks are not the only organizations that are poorly equipped for their employees to work from home amid the explosion.

Teachers in public, private and narrow schools, where children go after school to catch up on school work, are also trying to hold classes for their students with summer break still at least a month away.

Ms. Lai Ya-li, 30, created an improvised tripod using a dispenser while filming herself for classes for the close school she worked at.

“But parents have started complaining because pre-recorded videos do not imply teacher-student interaction,” she said.

Instead of providing support for teachers to switch to live streaming, her company instead asked teachers to go to the office to help arrange the site and make paperwork. He cited budget constraints of not being able to supply live broadcast equipment to teachers.

“I think the government should step up and implement stricter enterprise management guidelines to follow, or employees are the ones who suffer,” Ms. Lai said.

Small businesses also do not have the resources to sell their products online.

Ms. Lee Yi-jen’s parents own a building materials store and have kept the store open despite the rapid deterioration of the Covid-19 situation in the Banqiao District of New Taipei City, where many group infections were reported.

“I’m really worried about them, but they say they still have orders to fulfill and do not want the business to stop,” said Ms Lee, whose parents are in their 60s.

She said she had hoped her parents would implement contactless delivery or a reception schedule for clients, going only with appointments.

But her parents refused, saying it was too much trouble.

TV companies have continued to film dramas as viewership grows, with some production teams not even considering their company rules to film only in open spaces.

“We are still filming indoors … and we have long since crossed the line of five people gathering inside,” said Ms. Wong, 32, an actress who asked not to be named for fear of being released. of consequences. She is starring in a TV show that is being broadcast across the island.

The team crew must continue filming otherwise “there will be no revenue for any of us and the show will fall,” she said.

But she felt security measures had to be taken to prevent the virus from spreading.