Shocked by grafting and corruption, Cypriot voters elect new parliament





A man lets a child cast his ballot during the European Parliament elections at a polling station in Nicosia, Cyprus May 26, 2019. REUTERS / Yiannis Kourtoglou / File Photo

Cyprus elects a new parliament Sunday in a process that is likely to show a drop in support for the major parties and a significant rate of abstention among voters angry over corruption scandals. More than 10 political parties or formations, securing a record 659 candidates, are seeking seats in a vote that will not produce an absolute majority as this has not been the result for several decades. Cyprus – divided between its Greek and Turkish Cypriot populations but whose government controls the Greek Cypriot side – has an executive system of government and the poll is a test of the loyalty that can be formed before the 2023 presidential election. Incumbent Nicos Anastasiades, president of the right-wing Rally Democrat party, is in his second five-year term. Opinion polls suggest smaller parties are likely to take advantage of repeated scandals in recent years, destroying the dominance of the Anastasiades party and the communist AKEL, the other traditional pillar of Cypriot politics. “A large part of the voters are completely disappointed with the usual parties,” said political analyst Christophoros Christophorou. The current administration has been under criticism for backing a lucrative passport cash scheme that was to be abandoned amid allegations of corruption in November 2020. read more Recently, a presidential commissioner was put under investigation last week for discrepancies in his high school and university diplomas. His high-paying state job overseeing volunteer work was created at the height of the 2013 financial crisis, which saw thousands lose their bank savings and trigger an EU bailout. Polls have shown that the far-right ELAM party has almost doubled its support since 2016, when it first elected two deputies to parliament. Similarly, the Green party, which has a diverse group of mostly young candidates, has also decided to intervene. But abstention could be a key feature of Sunday’s election. In 2016 it reached a height of 33.3 percent. “The issue of corruption … benefits small parties but it is also an issue that fuels the degree of abstention,” Christophorou said. Just over 558,000 people are eligible to vote for the 56 deputies in the House of Representatives of Cyprus in elections held every five years. Polling stations open at 0400 GMT and voting ends at 1500 GMT. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

