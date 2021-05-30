Maryam says PDM has its own policy, parliament has its own strategy; PPP, ANP is no longer with us, says PDM

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday decided to move forward with the forthcoming protest strategy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government without the support of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Awami National Party (ANP))

The strict stance of PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal and others overcame the efforts of PML President Shehbaz Sharif whose efforts failed to get the PPP and ANP back in motion.

We did not even discuss PPP and ANP and since they are no longer part of PDM, said Maulana Fazlur Rehman while receiving in the media persons after the PDM meeting said that both parties still had time to get closer to the alliance.

He said the PDM did not have time to discuss the issue of PIA and PPP in meetings. Both sides still have time to approach the PDM leadership and we will wait for their response, he said.

During the press conference, the JUI-F chief was accompanied by Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ahsan Iqbal and other leaders.

Maryam Nawaz avoided taking questions about ANP and PPP, but said Nawaz Sharif had an attitude similar to that of Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Our enemy will attack us whenever we show any weakness, Maryam said.

She said they should not be withdrawn from the media on issues such as PIA and PPP. The PPP leadership recognizes Shehbaz Sharif as the leader of the opposition, she said, adding that neither parties are in the PDM nor were they its targets and the ANP and PPP are now not issues.

Maryam claimed that the PDM was completely independent in making its decision, adding that Shehbaz Sharif was also obliged to fulfill his responsibility as the leader of the opposition. She said PDM has its own policy, while Parliament has its own strategy.

To a question, Fazlur Rehman said that Shehbaz Sharif was very much part of the PDM and in a meeting with him on Friday, he (Shehbaz) had categorically stated that whatever the opinion, the final decisions would be taken by the alliance.

Fazlur Rehman said the PDM meeting also launched a massive contact campaign and it was decided to organize public meetings after the budget. A public meeting will be held in Swat on July 4, in Karachi on July 29 while a grand event will be held in Islamabad on August 14. The agenda of the protest events would be Kashmir, Palestine and other issues. He said the PDM meeting also categorically rejected the governments’ proposal to use the electronic voting machine which is called the same as unilateral electoral reforms and an attempt at manipulation before the polls.

Maulana said the PDM also demanded that institutions reassure Parliament about the consequences of the Doha agreement on Afghanistan, the priorities of the new US administration and rumors that the Pakistani government will allow its air bases in the US

Sources said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Maryam Nawaz took a strong stance against the ANP and PPP, saying the meeting was not called to discuss the future of these parties with the PDM. They said the PPP leadership made a mockery of the PDM discipline and manifesto and again they were not willing to admit their mistake.

Fazlur Rehman said PDM leaders also strongly condemned the attack on journalists.

In its reaction to the developments at the PDM meeting, the PPP made it clear that it would not accept any dictation and remained steadfast in its position that the PDM should apologize to the party and withdraw the notice of the cause of the show.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to deliver the next PPP line of action today (Sunday) as he is scheduled to visit Wali Bagh in Charsadda for condolences with ANP President Asfandyar Wali on the death of Begum Naseem Wali Khan and will also hold talks with the media.

According to PPP sources, the party wants to consult with the PIA before formulating any action line in the future.

Punjab Prime Minister Sardari Usman Buzdar said the people of the country have rejected the treacherous confession of the opposition alliance.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said such rejected elements were trying hard to get an NRO [secret deal], but as long as Imran Khan was prime minister, they would receive no relaxation or concession, and those who remained involved in plundering national resources would be held accountable.

He called the PDM an alliance of failed and incompetent politicians.

They did not dare to hold a long march or tender resignations from the assemblies and also did not dare to lead any campaign or movement against the government.

Usman Buzdar said the PDM, which was involved in plotting, has now fallen victim to chaos in its ranks.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Punjab, Sardari Usman Buzdar said that the role of women parliamentarians in the progress process was commendable and their opinion would be given due respect when drafting development projects.

Speaking to the women parliamentary delegation in Lahore, the chief said proper rights for women would be ensured and the problems of their constituencies would be resolved.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the opposition political circus had no value, but was merely an exercise to sit together, talk and walk away.

In her statement issued here, she said the ballot of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had already been blown up.