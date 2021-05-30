The Prime Minister fully believes in nuclear capability





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday visited a NCA nuclear facility of the Strategic Forces Command and expressed full confidence in the country’s ability and nuclear defense to strengthen national defense. Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was received by the Chief of General Staff (CJCSC), General Nadeem Raza, and the General Director of the Strategic Planning Division, Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj. During the visit, the Prime Minister was briefed on various aspects of Pakistan’s Strategic Program. The Prime Minister praised and commended the tireless efforts of all scientists and personnel associated with the Pakistan Strategic Program and expressed full confidence in Pakistan’s capability and nuclear defense to strengthen national defense. Meanwhile, Imran Khan praised the efforts of the Federal Revenue Board (FBR) in overcoming the historic moment of Rs 4,000 billion in each year for the first time ever, as during July-May, the collections were at Rs 4,143 billion. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, I commend the FBR’s efforts in overcoming the historic Rs4,000b momentum each year for the first time ever. During July-May our collections reached Rs 4,143 and still count 18 per cent higher than the same period last year. This reflects the broad-based economic revival driven by government policies. Prime Minister Imran Khan also noted the complaint filed by a Pakistani foreigner on the Citizens’ Portal regarding the transfer of a plot to a housing company. According to the Office of the Prime Minister, actions have been taken against Islamabad Land Revenue officers on the instructions of the Prime Minister. The county registry office had not addressed Pakistan’s foreign complaint. On the instructions of the Prime Minister’s Handover Unit, the Chief Commissioner Islamabad conducted an investigation into the complaint and a notice was issued by his office regarding the suspension and dismissal of the relevant officials. The Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Islamabad was immediately removed from his office and the Chief Commissioner also recommended the Ministry of Interior to suspend the circular registrar. The inspector of cooperative housing companies and the clerk of the civil status office have been dismissed from the service. A notice due to the show has also been issued to the housing company in question and its frozen bank accounts. In the direction of the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit, the Chief Commissioner requested the complaints. Accordingly, the Office of the Chief Commissioner issued notices of suspension and dismissal of the officers in question. Meanwhile, members of the Legislative Assembly Azad Jammu and Kashmir called on Imran Khan. Members included Ali Shan Soni, Ali Raza Bukhari, Saghir Chaughtai, former President Anwarul Haq and former Minister Shehzad Chaudhry who announced they would join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressing full confidence in the leadership, vision and policies of the prime minister minister AJK lawmakers said the prudent and coordinated strategy by which Imran Khan has pulled the country out of the financial crisis and pursued Kashmir’s domestic and international policies for one is commendable. The war is very admirable. We were inspired by the vision and practical steps of the PTI and decided to join the party so that we could further the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, they held. The meeting was also attended by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, Saifullah Niazi, Amir Kayani, Arshad Dad, Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and others.









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos